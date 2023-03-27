AlphaTauri team principal highlights "big step forward" for Yuki Tsunoda this season

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has heaped praise on Yuki Tsunoda for taking a big step forward in terms of performance at the start of the 2023 season.

The Japanese driver has displayed some serious speed in arguably one of the slowest cars on the grid this season, finishing 11th in the first two races. Tsunoda, who is starting his third season with the team and in F1, is assumed to have taken over the 'No.1 driver' role in the team from the departing Pierre Gasly.

Speaking to Motorsportweek, Tost said:

“Yuki made a big step forward, not only from the driving side (but) also from the technical side. His technical feedback is really good, and I must say, also, his race (in Bahrain) was competitive. I think he got the most out of the car. Nyck is still learning. What we have to provide the drivers is a fast car and then they are there."

He continued:

"Both of them are high-skilled drivers; both of them showed in the past that they can win races, that they can win championships. It’s up to the team to provide them with a competitive car. Nyck will step up. If he has a good car, then he will be there. You know, if you are a young driver, a newcomer in Formula 1, then it’s even more difficult if the car causes trouble. It’s easier with a competitive car to show good performance,"

"I’m disappointed we didn’t reach the points in the end” - Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda said that he was disappointed to miss out on points for the second straight race this season, after finishing P11 in the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah. He told F1.com:

“The team did a really great job; everything went perfectly. The pace on the medium tyre was very strong, and it improved compared to qualifying. I'm happy with what the team and I achieved together, but at the same time, I’m disappointed we didn’t reach the points in the end.”

He continued:

“We’ll come back stronger with updates in Melbourne, so we are already fully focused on the next race, where we will do our best to maximise our performance. We'll continue to work hard to be able to fight at the top of the midfield and start scoring points consistently."

It will be interesting to see if Yuki Tsunoda becomes the 'real deal' this season and emerge as one of the contenders for the Red Bull seat in the future.

