Alpine addresses the loose rear wing on Esteban Ocon's car 

Alpine F1 Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer is glad the rear wing on Esteban Ocon's car didn't come loose at the end of the Canadian GP.

While challenging for P7 with Alpine and Williams, McLaren driver Lando Norris reported that Ocon's rear wing was shaking and might come off, creating a dangerous situation for everyone. Although the wing looked shaky, Szafnauer claimed that the team was confident about what was happening.

As per Motorsport-Total, the Alpine team boss said:

"The wing held. We designed and built this wing, so we knew what was going on. And we were glad it wouldn't come loose. We test this in research and development. We put it through these tests simply because of the way it's mounted and we're therefore seeing these types of modes and understanding whether or not it's going to come loose."

He added:

"The FIA came up to us and said it looks like your rear wing is moving and we looked at that and talked about it. We were confident that it would be okay with a few laps to go."

Alpine team boss reviews their performance at the 2023 Canadian GP

Otmar Szafnauer stated that it was a mixed result for the team as Esteban Ocon secured P8 while Pierre Gasly finished P12, missing out on the points.

Speaking to F1.com, the Alpine Team Principal said:

“It’s not been a straightforward afternoon with Esteban in the points and Pierre, unfortunately, missing out. I think we have many things to learn from the race as we saw both Ferraris, Sergio [Perez] and Alex [Albon] make the one-stop strategy work, whereas we planned a one-stop but converted to a two-stop on both cars, which probably was not the optimal approach given the final outcome. That’s something we’ll review to see what we can do better going forward. Esteban did a good job, especially at the start of the race where he was running as high as fourth behind the leading pack."

He added:

"Looking forward, we’ve made it four consecutive races in the points and we must capitalize on our stronger race pace by converting that performance level into bigger points. Next up is the Austrian Sprint weekend where we must come away with a better outcome from both races.”

It will be interesting to see how Alpine performs in Austria for the second Sprint weekend of the season.

