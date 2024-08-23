Alpine announces Esteban Ocon's replacement for the 2025 F1 season

Alpine F1 team have announced reserve driver Jack Doohan as the replacement for Esteban Ocon for the 2025 season. The Aussie had been with the Enstone-based team's academy for some time now and joined them as their reserve driver in 2023.

He resumed his duties for the 2024 season and has been touted as a key reason behind the French team's improved form in the last six races of the 2024 season where they have eclipsed the likes of Williams and Kick Sauber in the standings.

As per F1.com, Jack Doohan will be promoted to a full-time role in the Alpine F1 team and replace Ocon, who will be leaving the team to join Haas next year. The Australian will race alongside Pierre Gasly in the upcoming season. In the team's announcement, the 21-year-old said:

“I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team. I am very grateful for the trust and belief of the team’s senior management. There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up," Doohan said.

“It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality. It’s an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes,” he added.

As the development and reserve driver of the French team, the 21-year-old has put in countless hours in the simulator to help them better understand and improve their on-track performances on multiple weekends.

Alpine F1 team boss gives his take on signing Jack Doohan

Alpine F1 team principal Oliver Oakes stated that he was 'excited' to see Jack Doohan getting promoted to a full-time seat in 2025.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Oakes spoke about his personal history with the Aussie and reflected:

“We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1. Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential."

The new team principal of the French team believed that the former Hitech F2 driver was a "very hard worker behind the scenes" and that they would have a balanced lineup with the 21-year-old joining the French driver for the upcoming season.

Alpine are currently P8 in the Constrcutor's Championship with 11 points from 14 races and three Sprints. Doohan would continue his current role as the reserve driver to push the team forward this year and would be expected to take the wheel in multiple FP1 sessions to acclimatize himself with the F1 car.

