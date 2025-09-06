Alpine announces multi-year contract extension for Pierre Gasly

Alpine F1 team has announced that Pierre Gasly has signed a multi-year contract extension that will see him race for them until the end of the 2028 season. The French driver joined the Enstone-based outfit at the start of the 2023 season, having ended his ties with the Red Bull family to begin a fresh chapter in his journey in the sport.The 29-year-old had made his debut in the sport with Toro Rosso in 2017 and was initially promoted to the senior team at the start of the 2019 season, only to be dropped in the middle of the year.After being demoted to the Faenza-based outfit, Gasly was able to find his speed and had some extraordinary performances, which included a race victory in the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, along with two other podiums in Brazil and Baku.Following his move to Alpine, Pierre Gasly has proven to be a solid midfield driver and became the team leader after his ex-teammate Esteban Ocon left to join Haas F1 for 2025. On his official social media platform, Instagram, Alpine Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore shared a picture with Gasly and said:&quot;I am delighted to confirm @PierreGasly is extending his contract until the end of 2028. Since I joined, I can see he’s an immense asset to the team and I have been impressed with his attitude, dedication, and talent. We’re working incredibly hard to be in the best position for 2026, and with Pierre committing to the team long-term puts us in an even better place.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPierre Gasly has scored all of Alpine's 20 points in the 2025 season and already had a contract with them until 2026.Pierre Gasly expresses his delight after signing a contract extensionAlpine driver Pierre Gasly stated that he was thrilled to commit to a long-term future with the French team after initially joining them at the start of the 2023 season, as he believed that Enstone provided the right environment for him to compete in.Speaking with F1.com, the French driver said in his statement after his contract extension:“I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, it makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future.“Flavio’s support and belief in me, Francois’ commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and World Championships.&quot;Pierre Gasly had signed a contract extension last year, and his current long-term deal with Alpine affirms his belief that the latter could return to fighting for podiums more consistently from next year.