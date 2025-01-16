Alpine boss Flavio Briatore unwittingly leaks the 2025 F1 challenger's livery in a social media post

Flavio Briatore, executive advisor to the Alpine F1 team, took to his social media earlier this week to share a glimpse at the team's marketing meeting and accidentally revealed the car's livery for the upcoming season. Briatore shared a video to his Instagram story that showed off the livery in a photograph at the center of a conference room table during the meeting.

While the Alpine boss did delete the video from his stories, indicating that it may have been an error to share the livery so soon, the story was recorded and fans have been able to see the new look for the 2025 car. The French team's 2024 car featured a livery that was prominently black, with highlights of pink and blue throughout the vehicle. Based on the early reveal, their new livery is mostly blue and pink:

The Enstone-based team will officially show off how their new car looks at F1 75, an event organized by Formula 1 taking place on the 18th of February at the O2 Arena in London. The event will introduce the looks of the entire grid, with the drivers and team principals of all ten teams attending the event to reveal their liveries.

Alpine goes into the 2025 season with an updated driver lineup, replacing the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon with Australian driver Jack Doohan. They also recently signed former Williams driver Franco Colpainto to a reserve driver role with the team. Speaking about the signing of Colapinto to a team that also has the 22-year-old Doohan, Flavio Briatore said (via Motorsport.com):

"We have an eye on our future and his signing means we have a great pool of young drivers to call upon and work with in developing the team for future success.”

Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly will race alongside each other for the first time when the season begins with the race in Melbourne, Australia.

Alpine team principal discusses building a car for future seasons

Jack Doohan in action with the A524 race car on track during post season test day after the Formula One Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Oliver Oakes, Alpine's team principal, appeared on the Beyond The Grid podcast earlier this week to discuss how he felt the performance of the car was this past year, as well as looking to the future of his team's car development especially with the regulation changes coming up in the 2026 season.

The team boss explained the process of building the car, relating back to the performance this past season (via F1.com):

“There’s no magic. We just have to get the team working together. We have to produce a better car. I think [in 2024], one of the main positives is that we brought performance to the car."

With the regulation changes beginning from next season, Oakes described the balancing act between getting ready for the upcoming season as well as the future, saying:

"[It’s] a big sort of compromise. You’ve got to give resource to the current car, you’ve got to get ready for the new reg change from January as well. That’s fun to be making those decisions."

“From my side, we obviously need to make sure we allocate enough resource that we’re not behind the eight ball for the ‘26 rules, but we’re still pushing in ‘25. There’s still a lot up for grabs.”

Alpine completed their 2024 season sixth place in the standings, scoring 65 points. Drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon finishing 10th and 14th in the drivers' championship.

