Alpine boss issues stern message to Franco Colapinto for ignoring team orders in the F1 US GP

Alpine team principal, Steve Nielsen delivered a strong message to the drivers after Franco Colapinto defied team orders at the recently concluded United States GP. Nielsen, speaking about this, shared his disappointment and stated that the issue will be dealt with internally.

During Sunday's United States GP at the Circuit of The Americas, Colapinto defied Alpine's order to maintain track position and not charge at his teammate, Gasly. However, the Argentine driver did not pay heed as he went wheel-to-wheel against Gasly.

Nearing the end of the race, Colapinto passed Gasly in an audacious attempt for P17. In the end, he ended up at the same place, ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly. As Colapinto defied the team order, here's what Nielsen said about this:

"We gave the instruction for the drivers to maintain position as we were managing fuel with both cars and the added variable of the number of laps remaining with the leaders in close proximity. As a team, any instruction made by the pit wall is final and today we are disappointed that this didn't happen, so it's something we will review and deal with internally." (Via Sky Sports)

The French team have been struggling with performance throughout the 2025 season. They are currently languishing in 10th place in the Constructors' Championship and have a 28-point deficit to the team in 9th place.

Alpine driver shared his thoughts after US GP race

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, let his feelings known after finishing the United States GP at the Circuit of The Americas on Sunday. Speaking about the disappointing race, here's what the Frenchman said:

"It's been a disappointing afternoon where we fundamentally lacked performance. Today, we were just too slow. The first stint felt good, I was on the back of Liam [Lawson] in a train of cars and it felt like everything was being managed quite well."

"Then we pitted onto Softs, had a slow pit-stop, and everything just fell apart from there to the end of the race where I was in a lot of traffic. We have many things to review as a team as it has been very difficult for us to be competitive on Sundays. We will work on it and we go again in Mexico City next weekend," he further added. (Via Sky Sports)

Pierre Gasly is in P17 in the Drivers' Championship with 20 points, and has been the only driver with points for his team. His teammate, Franco Colapinto is in P20 with no points to his name so far.

