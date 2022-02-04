Alpine can use Renault’s “AI” to close gap to top teams in F1: Laurent Rossi

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi revealed the French outfit will be using Artificial Intelligence technology resources to close the gap to the front. Speaking to Motorsport Network, the Enstone team's boss believes they can close the gap to the top teams in F1 as the sport enters a new era.

Explaining the team’s plans to use an AI interface to assist them, Rossi said:

“We have the stability that the Renault group offers for five to 10 years of constant funding, and also the assets. The fact that Formula 1 is moving more and more towards less and less physical testing, with more and more simulations and data analysis, in the Renault group, we have AI machine learning scientists, of top-notch quality, which has been used for the past 20 years everywhere on the manufacturing side, on marketing, everywhere.”

According to Rossi, AI has been used in various industries for 20 years, and the Enstone team plans to use the technology in F1. The French team boss believes they can carry out simulations and data analysis using the cutting-edge technology.

Describing the implementation of the AI technology in F1, Rossi said:

“We can summon them and have them on board to help us bring a next layer of strategy for instance, during the race, or data analysis. All of those things can help us bridge the gap and potentially overtake the others.”

The significant amount of data needed in F1 has forced the sport to adopt AI to simplify its work over the years. Alpine, however, won’t be the first team to use AI, with the Red Bull F1 team having used AI and Machine Learning (ML) systems partnering with Oracle in 2021.

Alpine wants to target titles by 2024 and 2025

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi outlined their goals for the future, stating the team plans to win titles by 2024 and 2025. With teams spending time in the 2022 and 2023 seasons adjusting to the new regulations, 2024 onwards is a reasonable target for other teams in the midfield to level up.

Outlining their future goals, Rossi said:

“We want to win races and possibly a championship, and that’s by the end of 2024 or 2025, depending on when the regulations period ends.”

While Rossi targets 2024 and 2025 as realistic targets for his team, the French manufacturer could find a window of opportunity much earlier if they produce a competitive package with their car. The 2022 regulations will be a significant reset to the grid in terms of development, and according to most predictions, Alpine could have a chance of shining from 2022 itself.

