Alpine-Christian Horner 'compromise' on the cards as ex-F1 driver makes Flavio Briatore assessment

Former Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner was sacked by the Milton Keynes-based team after the 2025 British GP. However, Horner still had multiple years left on his Red Bull contract, and an agreement was met by the two parties, as the Briton received $100M in payout, exited the team, and will be available to join in the spring. Amid this, a former F1 driver has come out and commented on the possibility of Horner joining Flavio Briatore at Alpine.

Former Renault boss Flavio Briatore joined Alpine as an executive advisor last year. Since then, the Italian has made multiple changes at the Enstone-based team, including the decision to shut down Alpine PowerTrains and sign Mercedes as the power unit supplier starting 2026.

Amid the attempts made by Briatore to bring Alpine (formerly Renault) back to the front, Christian Horner’s name has been linked to the French stable. With Horner negotiating with Red Bull and formally exiting the team, the rumors of him joining Alpine have caught wind.

AUTO: JUL 06 F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella recently came out and spoke about Alpine going into the new F1 regulations. Fisichella raced under Flavio Briatore at Renault and hailed the Italian, suggesting Alpine is in good hands. He said,

“I think Briatore is the man. I worked with him for many years and we were able to win two Constructors' and two Drivers' Championships. Flavio is the right man. I'm quite positive for him and Alpine.” (via aceodds.com)

Suggesting how Christian Horner's joining Alpine as Team Principal in 2026 could be a good move, Giancarlo Fisichella added,

“I think Horner can come back to F1. He was a driver first of all and then he was Red Bull's team principal for 20 years and he won everything. For sure, one of the best team principals in the sport. Maybe a mix of Horner and Briatore could be a good compromise!”

Former F1 Boss plays down Christian Horner-Alpine rumors

Former Haas F1 Boss Guenther Steiner came out on the Red Flags podcast and commented on Christian Horner's $100M Red Bull Racing payout, and the rumors around Briton's move to Alpine. The rumors suggest that Horner wants a part ownership at the team along with the leadership role.

Detailing the Alpine-Christian Horner rumors and why it wouldn't materialize, Guenther Steiner said,

“I know he got a lot of money, but what he got is not enough to buy a team. He would not do anything other than being a team principal, even going to Alpine to work with Flavio. I mean that would not work, Flav and him in the top position. I mean, then Flavio would need to go, and it doesn’t look like Flav is going anywhere soon. He can wait. Christian doesn’t need to be in a hurry.”

Christian Horner had also been linked to a possible move to the Haas F1 team, with team owner Gene Haas reportedly open to investments in the team.

