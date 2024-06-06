Alpine clarifies Esteban Ocon has not been punished for Monaco as Jack Doohan replaces him in FP1 in Canada

The Alpine F1 team has clarified that Jack Doohan replacing Esteban Ocon in the FP1 session in the 2024 Canadian GP this weekend had no connection with the latter's actions in Monaco. It was recently announced that Ocon and the Endstone-based outfit would part ways at the end of 2024 after five years together.

Doohan, who is the reserve driver of the team, is touted to be one of the favorites to replace the departing Frenchman for the 2025 season. The announcement came on the back of Ocon's controversial collision with Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly that saw him face the wrath of team boss Bruno Famin, who promised 'serious consequences' for the 27-year-old driver.

However, despite rumors of Esteban Ocon being benched for the race in Monreal, the French driver on his social media rubbished the rumors and confirmed his participation this weekend.

Trending

Many suspected that Jack Doohan's FP1 appearance in Ocon's car was a punishment for his actions in Monaco. However, an Alpine F1 team spokesperson clarified the rumors to Sky Sports F1, claiming that it was part of F1's rule of giving six FP1 sessions to junior drivers in a season.

Expand Tweet

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin also stated that the young Aussie driver had impressed the team in his simulator work in the factory.

In the team's official preview, Famin said (via Sky Sports):

"In Canada, we have decided to use the first mandatory young driver Free Practice 1, with Jack Doohan in the car in place of Esteban, giving him the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the A524.

"With Jack’s great work in the simulator in recent races, we can count on his valuable feedback in Montreal."

Alpine junior expresses his excitement for his FP1 session in Canada

Doohan, too, expressed his excitement for taking over the driving duties from Ocon for the FP1 session at the Canadian GP.

He said (via PitPass):

"Really excited to get out on track in Montreal for FP1. It will be my first time driving at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, which I am looking forward to. I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season.

"This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds. My focus will be on doing the best for the team and maximizing the session for both drivers, looking at certain test items, and understanding the new track surface."

Alpine F1 are currently P9 in the Constructor's Championship on two points, tied with Williams F1 but the Grove-based scored a P9 in Monaco courtesy of Alex Albon compared to Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly's P10 in Miami and Monaco.