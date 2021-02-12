Alpine F1 ace Fernando Alonso in shock cycling crash

Double F1 champion Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling, reports today confirmed.

Alonso is set to make his F1 comeback this year but his return to Grand Prix racing has been unexpectedly cast into doubt.

The Enstone-based team, formerly known as Renault but now rebranded as Alpine, had tempted Fernando Alonso out of retirement for 2021. The Spaniard had been world champion with the squad under its former name in 2005 and 2006, before stints at McLaren and Ferrari.

Alpine today released a statement giving limited information about the road accident and the condition of Fernando Alonso:

Fernando Alonso and a long-anticipated comeback

One of F1's most popular drivers, Fernando Alonso has long been the subject of comeback rumors, including hints he might return to Ferrari. It was speculated that a return to F1 may have been on the cards after his WEC win at Spa. The man himself even suggested his retirement might not be permanent after he drove his last race for McLaren.

It is not yet known whether the F1 legend will need long to recover or if he will be fine in time for pre-season testing ahead of the 2021 season. He is due to have further medical examinations tomorrow and it is expected that there will be further updates on Alonso's condition.

Alonso isn't the first F1 driver to suffer a road accident in the off-season. Fellow WEC champion and Grand Prix winner Mark Webber broke his leg in a crash during a cycling event while he was a driver at Red Bull Racing, and in 2011, Polish racer Robert Kubica suffered life-changing injuries in an off-season rally excursion.

