Alpine F1 needs a leader like Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen, claims Cyril Abiteboul

Former F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul believes Alpine lack a driver like Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen to establish themselves as a top team.

The French team has Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly as its drivers.

Abiteboul pointed out how Lewis Hamilton is the first name that comes up when one mentions the Mercedes F1 team, despite him sharing multiple teammates there. This is because of the leadership quality he holds, and he feels Alpine needs a driver like him. Speaking on the French Info radio station, he said:

"When you close your eyes and think of Mercedes, you think of Lewis Hamilton, even though Nico Rosberg did extraordinary things."

Abiteboul also drew a comparison to Red Bull, who have had excellent drivers. He believes Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen are the two drivers one would automatically think of, just as it is for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

"When you think of Red Bull, you think of the first cycle around Sebastian Vettel...then, in the second around Max Verstappen."

According to him, a driver with such leadership qualities is one of the most crucial requirements for a team. Drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen excel at doing that which ultimately leads their teams to success.

"You need a driver who acts as a team leader, because this power of personification is fundamental."

Mercedes boss reveals he is doing 'everything' to keep Lewis Hamilton with the team post this season

Mercedes have had the Briton as their driver since the 2013 season, and both have performed fantastically well throughout the years. Lewis Hamilton has won six world championships, with Mercedes won eight consecutive constructor championships since then.

However, the team has been losing out since 2022, being the third or second fastest in the past two seasons.

Lewis Hamilton's contract is also up at the end of the season, and much to the horror of fans, there hasn't been any announcement regarding the same. Toto Wolff, the team's principal, said this on BBC'S Desert Island Discs recently:

"I'm doing everything I can to make him stay. I think there is no need to persuade him. He knows about all the goodness and although we struggled with the car this year, and last year, he will be part of the resurrection of the team."