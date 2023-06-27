Alpine F1’s ‘100 race plan’ going in the “right direction” despite early season criticism, claims CEO Laurent Rossi

Alpine F1 team's CEO Laurent Rossi feels that the team is working in the right direction, in accordance with the '100-race plan' the team had devised in the 2021 season of Formula 1.

However, there is a small possibility that the timeline for the same would have to be increased.

The French outfit stands fifth in the F1 constructors' standings this season. Interestingly, this is a place down from their best finish earlier in 2022 (fourth). One of the reasons for this is the stunning progress that Aston Martin has made this season, making them one of the top three teams. Despite that, Alpine is still targeting to be at the top.

Talking about the plan, Formu1a.uno quoted Rossi,

"It is going back in the right direction. It goes back to the plan we had. Whether it is year three (of the plan) or whatever, it might be 120 (races)."

Alpine devised the 100-race plan in 2021 and according to this, the team was supposed to reach competitive levels at the top of the grid around the 2024 season. However, analyzing their current performance, they have more or less been in the same position.

This is apparently because of the regulation that the sport has been following, and as Rossi mentioned, the plan could be moved further to 2025.

"Because the era (of these regulations)ahas been extended by one year, and we go until 2025," he said.

New investment at Alpine could help them reach their 2025 season goal

The Alpine F1 team was recently funded by multiple groups of investors (including Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds) and made a €200 million profit, increasing the team's value to €900 million. As it was revealed, this entire investment will be used for the Formula 1 team, and hence it can be used by the team to focus on their 'Mountain Climber' plan.

Laurent Rossi talked about the aspects that the team is focusing on, mentioning that their ultimate target for a competitive car is 2025.

"My goal is that by 2025, Alpine F1 Team has the same means as the top teams, and it operating in a way they can put those means to become a credible contender for the podium. That’s it. And we are still going in that direction… I feel we are still on track," Rossi said.

Even though the team's ultimate target is the top of the standings, they are quite behind fourth-place sitting Ferrari in the current scenario. However, the team might be able to make up for their performance until 2025, as per their plan.

