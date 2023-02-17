Alpine fail to live upto Mercedes’ hype as fans hit snooze fest during 2023 F1 car reveal

The F1 launch fest winded up with Alpine revealing their challenger after a long wait. After several hints from the team's social media posts, the pink and blue liveries of the cars shined bright. However, the launch backfired for the team quite a bit as there was a noticeably large delay at the start of the event, and then it took another couple of minutes to reveal the livery. Though fans were excited to see not one but two different liveries, some ranted about the delay on Twitter.

The event was live-streamed from London and some of the iconic faces were the team's principal, Otmar Szafnauer, and their driver lineup Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The team has a similar hint from their previous season's livery, however, a little more pink and black can be seen. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the same!

Alpine expected to keep up with their developmental pace from 2022

Alpine had an impressive 2022 season as their battle with McLaren for a 4th place finish in the standings was won by the team as the season ended. This was an improvement for a team that finished 5th in the 2021 season, however, there was more to their victory than just their development and drivers.

One of the major reasons for Alpine's victory over McLaren was the latter themselves. The British team started out weak in the initial stages of the season, and though they did manage to develop their car, Daniel Ricciardo had a hard time competing with others on the grid. Lando Norris, for the most part, was the sole point-scorer for the team while both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon managed to grab enough points for the French outfit. This helped the team gain a lasting advantage over their competitors, ultimately topping the midfield.

Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A522 Renault leads Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) McLaren MCL36 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

With the new season almost 'round the corner,' the French outfit is expected to keep up with developments to battle for even more points and perhaps a race victory. Pierre Gasly, the newest addition to the team, is expected to fight for more than he has done previously. This could mean a potential headstart for the team.

