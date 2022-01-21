Alpine fire up engine ahead of F1 2022 season 

The Alpine F1 team dropped a teaser of their engine firing up ahead of the 2022 season on their social media. The team made a statement on the collaboration between their factories in France and the UK.

Firing up the new A522 engine, the team's Twitter statement said:

“Heralding a new era of Alpine innovation and progress. Pushing the boundaries of F1 technology. Showcasing the collaborative spirit between Enstone and Viry. This is the birth of the A522. This is our very first 2022 fire-up.”

The team’s engine development in Viry-Châtillon in France has been the headquarters of its power unit production, while its factory in Enstone in the UK has been the same for chassis development and team operations.

The A522 engine is expected to be a completely different power unit from its predecessors that have been used in the V6 turbo hybrid era. The team has been rumored to be working on the 2022 engine for almost two years, citing reliability issues and power deficits with the previous ones.

Alpine F1 believes it will reduce gap to front in 2022

The French team's CEO Laurent Rossi told Motorsport Network’s French edition that they have made significant gains on the engine side and expect to reduce the gap to the front runners in the upcoming season.

Outlining their expectations for the upcoming season, Rossi said:

“I think we have good development on the engine side – different [development], which was necessary – good development on the power side. car. We are sticking to the program we have set ourselves for the start of the year… We assume that if we gain so many aero points, kilowatts and electrical energy deployment, we will reduce the gap between the best and us, assuming that the best will continue to improve.”

While the reliability of their entirely new power unit will reveal itself in the pre-season tests, the development of their car will be very important to produce a complete package that is competitive. The Alpine F1 team, who finished fifth in the constructors’ championship in 2021, are looking forward to more progress in 2022.

