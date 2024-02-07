"Alpine 'here's the pink livery' reveals a second black car": Fans have an underwhelming reaction to the French team's livery

The Alpine F1 team launched its 2024 challenger, pulling the covers off the A524 on February 7 at their base in Enstone. After teasing a full pink livery over the past weeks, fans were underwhelmed by the paint scheme released by the French team.

The Renault-backed team launched its 2024 F1 car in a 'Motorsport Launch' also headlined by its WEC Hypercar A424. The team's F1 challenger is inspired by contemporary artist Felipe Pantone. The livery is an evolution, containing shades of Alpine blue, pink, and predominant black color.

The team launched two liveries, one dominant with black and blue shades and another with predominant black and pink shades. Partnering with BWT, the team will run the pink livery in eight of the 24 race weekends on the calendar.

In the weeks leading up to the launch event, Alpine had teased a full pink livery. The bold choice had the fans excited, who were upset with how the event unraveled.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, highlighting the minimal presence of pink on the A524. One use on X(formerly Twitter) reckoned there was no difference between the 2023 and 2024 liveries. The comment read:

"Alpine "here's the pink livery"... reveals a second black car..."

Another user opined that the amount of pink on the car was so less that it was almost invisible. They wrote:

"The pink is so camouflaged i can't even see it"

Few fans lambasted the team for setting up false expectations. One user wrote:

"ALPINE YOU SCAMMERS WTF IS THIS WHERES THE PINK"

Alpine F1 Techincal director explains an aggressive approach in designing the A524

Matt Harmon, who leads Alpine's technical side, stated that the design department had made bold and aggressive choices over the winter which will be reflected on the A524.

At the launch event, Harmon stressed that the team was focused on building a strong platform, onto which they could add performance. He said (via Formula1.com):

“The A524 approach has been aggressive but deliberate in the fact we are creating a wider scope to add performance to the car. We have really focused on learning and reacting to what we have learnt rather than on results."

Harmon added:

“The project has been bold where we have focused on realising concepts, which we aim to add to the car. We’ve built ourselves a strong platform to add performance when we can and we have set ourselves targets to deliver those.”

He continued:

“We have pushed some elements to the limit and, in some cases, beyond that. That is all in line with our approach and exactly what we have set out to achieve in progressing this project to the best possible level.”

Last season, the French outfit was left behind in no man's land after rivals Aston Martin and McLaren made the jump to compete with the front runners. The team settled for a sixth-place finish in the constructor's standings.

After a season filled with management reshuffle, the Enstone-based squad hopes the A524 will propel them higher in the standings.