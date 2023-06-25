Alpine make surprising Pierre Gasly admission about the French F1 driver’s PU limit

French F1 team Alpine have made a bold prediction claiming that Pierre Gasly will not need a new power unit for the rest of the season.

Gasly has suffered from multiple power unit failures early in the season and has already used up the maximum allocation for the season.

In the Eight race of the season, Alpine bolted the fourth power unit on Pierre Gasly's car in Canada. Thus the Frenchman used up the maximum allowed power units for the entire year, with just one-third of the season completed.

Despite being on the brink of incurring penalties, Alpine's sporting director Alan Permane claims that Gasly will not need any new units. The team is hoping to finish the season reusing the power units from their existing pool with 15 races left in the season.

"They told me [from the Power Unit department] that we won't mount anymore. I know it's very early in the season, but this is the situation," said team sporting director Alan Permane.(via motorsport.com)

"He's got enough drive to get him through the rest of the year. There are people a lot smarter than me who deal with drive breakdown and mileage and [power] degradation, and all that sort of thing. At the moment the plan is to continue the rest of the season without assembling other units," he added.

Running the first four races on the same power unit, the team switched to the second unit after Gasly's car belched smoke in the Azerbaijan weekend. They mounted the third unit for Spain and another one followed in Canada.

Gasly is the only driver to have reached the limit for power units while he has also used up his allocation of ECU and battery packs. If the French driver does breach the PU limit, he will be handed a 10-place grid penalty for the weekend.

The power unit limit which previously stood at three units, was increased to four, following an F1 Commision meeting in April.

Pierre Gasly wants F1 to review qualifying penalties after recent drama

Pierre Gasly has been on both ends of impeding incidents in recent races. The Alpine driver was involved in two separate incidents in Barcelona and received two three-place grid penalties. The following race, he was impeded by Carlos Sainz leading to Q1 exit.

"Clearly the damage was not only in quali, but clearly in the race. Your whole weekend is affected by it. Maybe that needs a review, but honestly this is out of our control. I’m sure it’s going to be talked about at the next race." Gasly told the media in Canada, (as quoted by RacingNews365)

Calling for action on such incidents, Pierre Gasly has put the weekend behind him as he hopes for a clean weekend in Austria.

