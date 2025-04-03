Alpine replaces Jack Doohan for F1 Japanese GP FP1

Alpine F1 will replace Jack Doohan for the FP1 session with Ryo Hirakawa at the upcoming 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. The Aussie has had a mixed start to his F1 journey in the first two races in Australia and China, as he has not been able to merge his raw speed with results in the races.

Ad

The 22-year-old has been rapid over one lap and even out-qualified his experienced teammate Pierre Gasly in Shanghai and was marginally behind him in Melbourne. However, Doohan has been unable to match his qualifying performance and convert it into eye-catching race results as he sits in P18 in the driver's standings with zero points.

As per F1.com, Jack Doohan will be replaced by Ryo Hirakawa in FP1 to give the home hero one of two mandatory Free Practice sessions reserved for junior drivers. The Hiroshima-based native was "excited" by the prospect of driving the A525 and said:

Ad

Trending

“I’m very excited, I can’t wait to drive the A525 in Free Practice 1 this weekend. I’m looking back to 18 years ago to 2007, the first time I went to watch the Japanese Grand Prix, it was a different track, Fuji, but it was Formula 1 in Japan.

"Since then, I started my racing career and now to drive during the weekend is going to be a dream come true, I just can’t wait. I have got everything prepared, we did simulator work in Enstone a few days ago and I’m going to enjoy the moment."

Ad

The 31-year-old is part of Alpine's roster of reserve drivers this year, which includes the likes of Franco Colapinto, Kush Maini, and Paul Aron. Hirakawa had previously driven the MCL38 in Abu Dhabi last year in the FP1 session.

Alpine F1 driver reflects on the Japanese GP as he sits out FP1

Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan stated that he would like to inherit knowledge from Ryo Hirakawa's FP1 run at Suzuka International Circuit on Friday. As per GPBlog, he spoke about the objective from the weekend and said:

Ad

"This will be my first time experiencing it in Formula 1 machinery which will provide a whole new challenge with its high speed and high-risk high-reward nature. I’ll be in the car from Free Practice 2 as Ryo drives in Free Practice 1.

"He has a lot of experience here so it will be good to take some of that knowledge for the weekend. The aim will be to make the most of the weekend and score some all-important points for the team.”

Apart from being Alpine's reserve driver, Hirakawa is also taking part in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota Gazoo Racing. He has competed in the Hypercar series since 2022 and won the iconic 24 hours of Le Mans in 2022 and 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback