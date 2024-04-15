Alpine team principal addresses the possibility of the team being sold in the near future

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin recently addressed rumors about the French team being sold after a horrendous start to the 2024 F1 season.

Alpine's struggles began back in 2023 when the team saw several senior members like CEO Laurent Rossi and team principal Otmar Szafnauer leave after internal power struggle issues. The unstable situation at the top hampered the team's performance in the latter stages of the 2023 F1 season.

Another reason why the team is so far back the grid is because they introduced a brand new platform, on which their future cars will be built. Since they have yet to learn a lot about the new car concept, they are currently struggling to keep up with other teams, who already have tried and tested concepts from a few years back.

The Renault Group has faced challenges in recent times, leading to speculation about their involvement in F1 and questions on whether they will sell their team and move on.

According to team principal Bruno Famin, however, this is not the case. Speaking to F1.com on a video call, he stated that the Enstone-based team has a strong project that is supported by the seniors at Renault. Furthermore, he strongly claimed that the team is not for sale and that they will continue to push forward.

“We have a real project with Alpine. We have the project to develop the Alpine brand awareness globally through motorsport and Formula 1 in particular. We have the full support of the top management. The team is absolutely not for sale. We will keep pushing to reach our goals,” Famin said.

Pierre Gasly on when could Alpine see major on-track improvements

Pierre Gasly recently shed light on when his team could expect to see on-track improvements. Speaking to the French branch of Motorsport.com, Gasly explained that it could take Alpine several months rather than weeks to fix the car.

The French team is planning to improve by the end of the 2024 F1 season with major upgrades throughout the season.

"I think we know, compared to last year, exactly what is worse and what is the same. It’s mostly about taking these steps and seeing where it places us. I think we’re not looking ahead to two or three weeks, but rather over four or six months. We’re trying to work out a package that is stronger for the end of the year," Gasly said.

Alpine started on the back foot in 2024 and are currently last in the constructors' standings with zero points. Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have not scored points either.