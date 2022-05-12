Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer outlines team's upgrade plans for Barcelona and beyond

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that the team will be bringing upgrades to the next Grand Prix in Barcelona. The French team had brought a few new parts to the race in Imola as well, and Szafnauer claims that they will continue this trend at every alternate race this season. While speaking to as.com, the Alpine team principal said:

"There are pieces for Spain, which is the sixth race. There will be pieces two races later (Baku), and in the tenth (Silverstone). It will be a constant flow of evolutions. I hope that the Alpine is strong in Barcelona, it is a circuit that is going well for us and many people say that, if you are strong in Barcelona, you will be in most places".

Otmar explained that the team is focusing on resolving the porpoising issues of the car, since it limits the car's performance.

"Because of porpoising, sometimes we have to compromise low-speed corners to solve high-speed corners. The more we ride, the better we understand it, and now we know how to continue to evolve.

It's frustrating for Alonso but better times will come: Alpine team principal

Fernando Alonso has not had the best of starts to this season. The Spaniard has been driving at a very high level this season but due to one issue or another in terms of reliability, he has been unable to put together any meaningful points.

After five races this season, Alonso only has 2 points to his name. Now, compare that to his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon's 24 points and you see a massive chasm separating the two drivers.

Talking about the situation, Otmar agreed that luck has not been on Alonso's side this season.

"It's very frustrating, of course, but he's fine and we all want more, both us and Fernando. In Miami he should have started higher up the order, the Q3 was narrowly missed because Sainz blocked him, and if you start at the front the race is completely different, because we had the pace of a Bottas or Hamilton in one lap."

"We have to put everything together with Fernando. We will do it in the short term and We'll add more points." "It's frustrating, but better times will come. The good thing is that the package you have works. In the rest, you can work,"

The two points Alonso has to his name so far are not at all indicative of his performance this season, and Alpine will be hoping for a change in fortunes for their driver.

