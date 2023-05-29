"Already beat alonslow": Fans react to Esteban Ocon's podium at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

F1 fans showered praise on Alpine driver Esteban Ocon as he brought in the team's first podium of the season at the 2023 Monaco GP.

The Frenchman started the race in P3 after being promoted up a place post-Charles Leclerc's three-place grid drop. He made a decent gateway from the start and consolidated his position despite being under pressure from Carlos Sainz in the early stages of the race.

However, he showed his mettle in the changeable conditions later in the race as he defended brilliantly from the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. On social media, F1 fans gave their reactions with one fan even claiming that he beats Max Verstappen in equal machinery after already beating Fernando Alonso in 2022, saying:

"Beats max in equal machinery, already beat alonslow"

Here are some reactions:

Marc433 @433_marc @F1 @OconEsteban



Well done Ocon! @AlpineF1Team This is what makes F1 sports so beautiful. Ocon in an Alpine on the podiumWell done Ocon! @F1 @OconEsteban @AlpineF1Team This is what makes F1 sports so beautiful. Ocon in an Alpine on the podium 👏Well done Ocon!

“I’m speechless, I’m on a cloud at the moment – I don’t know what to say!" - Esteban Ocon

The French driver was visibly excited with his podium in the principality and stated that he was 'speechless' after claiming the third podium of his career.

Speaking to F1.com, Esteban Ocon said:

“I’m speechless, I’m on a cloud at the moment – I don’t know what to say! Before the weekend, if you told us that we were going to be in the top 10, we would have been happy, you know? But it’s not the top 10, it’s not the top 5, it’s a podium!"

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the support I got, and that one goes to all the team, from Viry to Enstone to the track. This one’s for us and hopefully, there’s many more to come.”

It will be interesting to see if we get another podium finish from Esteban Ocon in the coming races. The Alpine showcased its potential in the streets of Monaco and it'll be imperative that the French outfit builds on the weekend's success.

Poll : 0 votes