The first practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix looked perfect for Red Bull as Max Verstappen topped the charts with a lap time of 1:14.606 around the modified Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya.

Even with the fastest lap of the circuit in the session, the Dutchman didn't look too comfortable while driving in the engine mode that the team might have suggested. He spoke about how terrible it was on the radio.

"This [engine] mode is f***ing terrible, clipping everywhere at the beginning of the lap"

Fans were quite amazed to see him set the fastest laps on a medium tire despite the issue he was facing with the engine and the apparent clipping. It showed how dominant he and the RB19 is. Fans took to Twitter to express their amazement. Here are some of the best reactions.

Max Verstappen was able to go almost 4 seconds faster than Charles Leclerc's pole lap in the 2022 season. This is because of the change in the layout of the Barcelona circuit.

The final chicane, which was not liked by many, has been removed and drivers will now be taking the straighter way into the final corner of the track, making it much quicker.

Max Verstappen fastest in Free Practice 2

Friday went almost perfectly for Max Verstappen as he was on the top of the table after the end of the second practice session as well. His lap time was much faster than the previous session at 1:13.907.

His teammate was somewhat slower as he finished fourth fastest, behind the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg who clocked his lap time at an amazing 1:14.177, only 0.27 seconds slower than Verstappen.

While Red Bull might just be testing, Fernando Alonso looked in better shape during the session. He was able to almost close the gap between him and Verstappen, setting his best lap time at 1:14.077, only 0.17 seconds slower.

This shows that Aston Martin might be developing their car well according to the competition they have to face. The AMR23 is arguably the second fastest car on the grid currently, or at least Alonso makes it looks so.

Anyhow, Max Verstappen still leads the world championship by a wide margin and is currently out of danger from any other driver but his own teammate, Sergio Perez. The latter has taken a little backlash after finishing the Monaco Grand Prix without points.

