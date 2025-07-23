Max Verstappen is a Belgian-Dutch F1 driver, and with the next race being held at Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, the Red Bull driver showered his love over the longest F1 track on the racing calendar. He called the Grand Prix his second home race and talked about the support of the orange army at the track.

The four-time F1 champion has been on pole only once in his career at the Belgian GP. Despite this, he has amassed three race wins at the track between 2021-2023.

While last year's race was won by Lewis Hamilton, and Verstappen finished off the podium, he has massive support around the 7.004 km track, as an army of orange fans often flood the grandstands. This is due to Belgium being his birthplace, though he is a Dutchman by nationality.

On the other hand, sharing his thoughts ahead of his "second home race" weekend, Max Verstappen said:

"Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar; a very old school circuit where you have to do everything right to get a good lap. enjoy the high-speed corners such as Eau Rouge, the layout which is different to other circuits and elevation changes that make the track more of a challenge to drive."

"There is always huge support in Belgium from the Orange Army and it is like a second home race for me, so I will be back wearing the Orange Lion helmet and my special cap and boots."

Verstappen drives for Red Bull, a team that recently had a change in its leadership figure.

Max Verstappen is eyeing to work with Laurent Mekies at the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen after the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Since 2005, Red Bull has been led by Christian Horner in its F1 division, who helped the team amass eight drivers' and six constructors' titles under his reign. Moreover, Max Verstappen had won all of his championships with Horner at the helm of the team.

But, with the team facing a sudden downturn in form, along with intra-team rivalries forming between Horner and other factions of Red Bull, the 51-year-old was axed by the parent company. He was then replaced by Laurent Mekies, as the Frenchman would make his debut as the team principal of the Austrian giant at the Belgian GP.

Looking forward to collaborating with the 48-year-old, Verstappen said:

"I was back at the factory after Silverstone to spend some time in the sim with the team and I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent [Mekies]."

Meanwhile, Verstappen sits third in the drivers' standings, behind McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Dutchman trails the championship leader by a massive 69-point deficit at the halfway mark of the season.

