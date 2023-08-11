“Always perfection at its finest”: Dominant Max Verstappen is unbeatable at the moment, claims ex-F1 driver

Former F1 driver Timo Glock mentioned that no one can currently stop Max Verstappen as he and Red Bull are 'perfection' at the moment.

The Dutch driver is cruising to his third world championship in a row as he leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 125 points in the championship with the sport going into the mid-season break. Verstappen and Perez were competitive and close in the standings in the first four races.

However, since Miami, Max Verstappen has stamped his authority on the season and won every single race since then, taking his tally of wins to 10 in the 2023 season.

In his column for Sky Sports Germany, Timo Glock wrote:

“You could say that Max Verstappen has to drive the whole weekend on hard tires or without a front wing. At the moment, I don’t see anything happening there. He is very dominant in every respect and always finds new ways to set the bar higher."

“You have to see the whole team and the co-operation between Max and the team. Always perfection at its finest, every pit stop fits. It’s an achievement that you have to take your hat off to.”

Former F1 team boss sings praises of Max Verstappen's dominance in the 2023 season

Former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore stated that Verstappen is showing everyone that it requires more than a fast car to dominate everyone on the grid.

Speaking with Il Riformista, Briatore said:

“Max Verstappen demonstrated that the difference is not only made by the car but also by the driver. He started from behind [in Spa], recovered, and gave Perez twenty seconds. We had 380 thousand enthusiastic spectators in the rain for two days: it is precisely the sign that the perception of Formula 1 is very high at the moment despite the fact that there is an undisputed ruler of the Grand Prix."

He continued:

"The McLarens are shipwrecked, gone. Hamilton was in the running, for Ferrari a good third place which is proof that he is improving. Great performance by Verstappen, he’s unbeatable right now. We have to accept that there is this great champion who is dominating.”

It will be interesting to see if any competitor closes the gap on the Dutch driver before the end of the season.