Amid Helmut Marko's controversial comments, Sergio Perez's quote from his documentary about the challenges of being a Mexican in F1 resurfaces

Amidst Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's stereotypical comments about Sergio Perez going viral on social media platforms, a clip from the driver's documentary recently surfaced where he talks about the difficulties he faces in F1 as a Mexican.

Even though Perez has been driving in the sport for quite some time now and has been to some great teams, it is not all flowers and sunshine.

Sergio Perez initially stated in his documentary in Singapore last year how hard it is for a Mexican to survive in F1 and the amount of criticism he gets if he does not bag podiums for only a few races.

“Being a Mexican in this sport, without a doubt, it's hard. There's been two races since I was on the podium and everyone is talking about the big mistake my team has done by hiring me,” he said.

Furthermore, Sergio Perez went on to explain that he is not too involved in the sport apart from getting behind the wheel and racing. He spends more time with his family and gets criticized for it.

“Maybe it's because I have a life apart from the sport and, outside of the sport, I'm not much in the world of Formula 1. I do my job, but when it's over, I go home and I'm with my family. I'm a father. I take off my suit, and I keep working, but sometimes I feel like not being so involved in the world of Formula 1, having a life outside of the sport, it bothers some [people],” Perez added.

“I have worked a lot. When things didn't work out, I worked more. Maybe I don't post a lot or I don't make much noise, but behind closed doors, I work hard. And yes, it's true. I do have a life outside of the sport, I guess this world doesn't like it a lot,” he concluded.

Red Bull advisor comments on Sergio Perez's fourth child and his focus away from F1

Red Bull senior Helmut Marko recently criticized Sergio Perez for focusing more on his family than on F1.

Speaking to Servus TV, Marko mentioned how Perez is already 30 years old and is going to have his fourth kid, stating that he has other interests apart from racing and improving himself.

"Sergio is already over 30 and is expecting his fourth child. So he also has other interests, so you have to see what happens next,” Marko said.

This was, of course, way over the line from the Red Bull advisor simply because he was literally blaming Sergio Perez for growing his family.