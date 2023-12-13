“An abject waste of a brilliant man’s time”: F1 journalist blasts Alpine following Davide Brivio’s exit from the team

F1 pundit Will Buxton expressed his disappointment after seeing Alpine's director of racing expansion Davide Brivio leave the team after three years of service. His departure was recently announced on the team's official social media handles.

Quoting the official post from Alpine, Will Buxton claimed that Brivio's time was wasted at Alpine. The F1 pundit expressed how he was excited to see the Italian enter F1 and work with the French team.

Buxton said that Brivio's work in the past three years was ruined by the internal politics that were taking place inside the Enstone-based outfit. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"An abject waste of a brilliant man’s time. Bringing in someone of Brivio’s calibre to run an F1 team had everyone in the paddock excited, not least Brivio himself. But that potential was quickly neutered by baffling politics. Wishing him every success in his next move."

Expand Tweet

Davide Brivio started working at Alpine as a racing director. However, he soon took on the role of Director of Racing Expansion Projects and worked with the French team's junior academy.

Prior to his short stint in Formula 1, Brivio was mainly a team manager in MotoGP. He led Yamaha teams in the World Superbike and MotoGP series and also managed Team Suzuki in MotoGP.

The Italian is considered one of the most successful team managers in motorcycle racing history, pushing his teams and securing six riders', four constructors' and six teams' titles.

Esteban Ocon believes Alpine can emulate McLaren's performance jump in 2023

A few weeks ago, Esteban Ocon stated that Alpine should be able to emulate McLaren's rise to the top half of the table in 2023. The Frenchman claims that there is no jealousy; rather, their progression proves that there is a way to get out of the midfield and compete at a higher level.

Motorsportweek quoted him as saying:

"I think there’s no jealousy. No, like, – oh sh*t, they’ve done a really good job. To me, it’s more like – oh, they’ve done it, so it is possible. So fair play. Admiration for the work that they’ve done. And [it shows] it is possible to get out of the midfield because they’ve done so. So why not us?" he added.

Expand Tweet

Esteban Ocon did not have the best season in 2023 as he finished 12th in the drivers' championship and only scored 58 points. His teammate Pierre Gasly scored 62 points and secured 11th place.