"An angry and clumsy race to forget" - F1 TV pundit rates Fernando Alonso's Miami GP performance

Fernando Alonso has had the strangest of starts to his F1 season. The Alpine driver has consistently shown that he has the speed to put the car high up the grid. Persistent reliability issues and incidents during the race, however, have cost him dearly.

After a consistent display of strong speed by the Spaniard, he finds himself with just two points to his name. The string of bad luck has started to wear on Alonso now and it was evident in the Miami GP, where he incurred not one but two penalties that pushed him outside of points.

F1 pundit Martin Brundle felt that the Miami GP was a rather clumsy and angry race for Alonso. In his Sky Sports column, Brundle wrote:

“Fernando Alonso had an angry and clumsy race to forget, making contact on a couple of occasions and taking penalties for both that and cutting the track to finish out of the points. He’s carrying a lot of frustration as this season unfolds with solid speed but only two points alongside his name from the first race of the season. This allowed the excellent Alex Albon into ninth and two points for Williams, and the pit lane starting Lance Stroll a well-deserved point for Aston Martin. They were both driving well all weekend.”

Martin Brundle also had kind words for Fernando Alonso's teammate

Martin Brundle also had kind words for Fernando Alonso's teammate Esteban Ocon, who started the race at the back of the grid but was able to finish the race in 8th, ahead of the Spaniard. The Briton said:

“Esteban Ocon came from the back in a newly created car to finish an impressive eighth for Alpine. Along with the Aston Martins, he’s a good reminder that, with the easier to follow 2022 cars and copious DRS zones, with some decent strategy and pit stops, along with patience, you can score points from anywhere on the grid or even the pit lane.”

Alonso currently finds himself with just 2 points to his name in the championship, while his teammate Ocon has 24 points. While there hasn't been much of a difference between the two drivers in terms of pace, the Spaniard has suffered some very extreme bad luck that has forced him to lose out on points since the first race of the season.

Consequently, it does appear that the two-time world champion finds himself frustrated with a consistent run of bad luck this season.

