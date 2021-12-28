"An explosion of emotions" - Red Bull insider talks about garage reactions during F1 2021 season finale

Red Bull F1 photographer Vladimir Rhys revealed the emotional side of the championship as he captured the final moments of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Documenting the emotions behind Max Verstappen’s victory, the F1 photographer gave CNN Prima News an insider’s view of the outbursts of emotions in the Red Bull garage.

Describing the precious moments on the final lap in Abu Dhabi in the Red Bull garage, Rhys said:

“Everything accumulated throughout the season until the last race, the last lap. It was an explosion of emotions. The whole stable was euphoric.”

For a garage that had almost given up until the safety car had pulled up, the explosion of emotions was evident after Verstappen crossed the finish line to claim the win. The emotional reactions drowned the controversy that followed after the race, to a large extent.

Rhys captured every moment from the mechanics in the garage bursting in joy, to the senior leadership of the Red Bull F1 team bursting in tears at the pit wall. One of the best frames captured by Rhys has been Max Verstappen running from parc ferme and jumping to hug his mechanics in the pit lane.

Narrating the emotions behind the scenes, the Red Bull F1 photographer said:

“I think how exceptional this was about the mechanics, the team boss Christian Horner and, in fact, everyone. I saw adult men crying.”

The emotional scenes in the Red Bull garage were some of the most touching moments after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull had their 2022 engine ready a few months in advance

While Honda has officially quit Formula 1, the Red Bull F1 team has bought the IP to their engine which will be badged for the 2022 season under the Red Bull Powertrains tag. The Japanese engine maker already had the 2022 engine ready a few months in advance before the season ended.

The 2021 Honda engine proved it was almost on par with the dominating Mercedes engine. It also proved that it was one of the most reliable engines in the F1 stables. Come 2022, it will be interesting to see how Red Bull leaps in terms of horsepower to end the Mercedes domination in its entirety in the constructors' battle.

