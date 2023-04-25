"An idea only Marko could have come up with": Red Bull advisor's revolutionary idea for the team 

Former Red Bull driver Christian Klien spoke about Dr. Helmut Marko's revolutionary idea for the team back in 2005. Marko insisted that Klien and Formula 3000 champion Vitantonio Liuzzi share a seat for the Austrian team in 2005, alongside David Coulthard, who had a full-time seat.

Klien used to race for Jaguar F1, which was later bought by Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz at the end of 2004. Jaguar decided to call it quits towards the end of 2004, putting Klien's future in jeopardy. Mateschitz's new acquisition meant that the Austrian driver would feature on the 2005 grid.

In 2005, Helmut Marko had a significant influence on the driver line-up and proposed an innovative idea. Along with Coulthard and Klien, he aimed to have Vitantonio Liuzzi, the Formula 3000 champion, drive the RB1. Consequently, Klien had to adjust to having an Italian teammate share his cockpit.

However, this plan was later scrapped by Marko as it didn't work out for both drivers. Klien got his full-time drive with the team while Liuzzi returned the following year with Torro Rosso.

Speaking about Red Bull's revolutionary idea, Klien told RacingNews365:

"That was an idea only Marko could have come up with! Helmut was a tough character, really a tough character. But he was also straightforward. You know exactly where you stand. That may be a bit of an Austrian mentality because we are quite direct."

Red Bull boss clears the air on Adrian Newey's future

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dispelled any concerns regarding the tenure of Adrian Newey with the team. According to Horner, Newey will remain an integral part of the team for 'many years'.

Newey is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished technical experts in the field. His contributions have been critical in developing Red Bull's contenders, which have played a key role in Max Verstappen's back-to-back championships.

Despite rumors in March suggesting that Newey's contract was up for renewal, Horner has dismissed any speculation that the 64-year-old would leave the team. The current car, RB19, has made an impressive start to the 2023 season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Horner said:

"His heart is still very much in Formula 1 and his commitment to the team is, it's not something…We don't talk about contracts or longevity of contracts but he'll be here for many years to come. There's always going to be rumors in this paddock, that's Formula 1."

With Max Verstappen once again dominating the grid, it will be interesting to see if another one of Newey's creations is able to win the title.

Poll : 0 votes