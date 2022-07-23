"An uncaring d*ckhead; A textbook narcissist and pathological liar" - Fans frustrated with Max Verstappen's silence on racist and abusive fan behavior in F1

Max Verstappen's silence on social media when it came to commenting on racist and abusive fan behavior in F1 has come under fire from F1 fans. The reigning champion was quizzed on his silence on social media about the abusive fan behavior to which Max Verstappen said that he felt that instead of posting on social media, he had addressed the issue when he was questioned by the media itself.

This did not go down well with a lot of Mercedes fans as they vented their frustrations about Max Verstappen on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter.

“He always has a dismissive answer for any and everything warranting accountability on his part. He’s a textbook narcissist and pathological liar. He’s toxic and bad for the sport of #F1 though I’m sure they love the revenue gained from his Orange followers.’’

“Um, excuse me? Women were being sexually assaulted. How is that in anyway political?!?!’’

“This frog wakes up everyday to remind everyone why he’s a disgrace.’’

“He’s not that guy. I don’t understand why they expect him to be that. They are over prototyping, it’s not him, not his character. Nothing.’’

“Perhaps Max chooses to let people assume he is an uncaring d*ckhead, rather than go on Twitter to confirm their suspensions.’’

“I think he needs to reconsider his attitude to Social Media. When you have the likes of Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Bill Gates to mention just three people using Social Media to get their message across it shows that Max has no understanding of how powerful this medium is.’’

“He has a point. Too much politics. What was said was sufficient so leave those racing drivers alone. There are those who want to exploit them to promote their politics, it’s unfortunate.’’

“There is no excuse that would be relevant. Every driver has a platform and they should use it. Funny how he isn’t silent when hurling abuse and insults at others.’’

Max Verstappen not too confident after first day at Paul Ricard

Max Verstappen was not too happy after the first day of running at Paul Ricard. The high temperatures meant that the driver was unable to find the right balance on shorter runs even though the car performed much better on longer runs. After the first day of running, Verstappen said:

“The second free practice was a little more difficult for us. We didn’t have the balance we were hoping for, but we were also trying a few different things with the car. We will dive in and try to be closer tomorrow. In the long run, it is a little better, but the tires get very hot and it is difficult to estimate where we are.”

The Red Bull driver won the French GP last season by beating Lewis Hamilton. It will be interesting to see how he fares this season.

