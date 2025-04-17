"And I'm supposed to like this guy more than Lando Norris?": Fans react to Max Verstappen telling David Croft to focus on commentating

Max Verstappen’s recent blunt response to David Croft has continued to stir endless reactions from fans of the sport. The 28-year-old responded to the Sky Sports commentator’s question about his future with a pointed reply that largely left many stunned.

During a press conference ahead of the Saudi Grand Prix, Croft had asked the Red Bull Racing driver about his immediate future with the team—especially considering a flurry of reports regarding his possible exit. Verstappen, in his response to the Formula 1 expert, offered a curt statement that raised eyebrows.

In the exchange posted on X (formerly Twitter) by The Race, Croft asked Max Verstappen:

"So he's [Marko] getting the wrong end of the stick? You're not thinking of leaving Red Bull?"

The F1 champion responded:

"No, I think [you] just focus on commentating, I'll focus on driving, and then you don't need to think about any other scenarios."

This rather blunt response has since triggered a barrage of reactions from fans, with many criticizing Verstappen for his reply.

One fan commented, “And I'm supposed to like this guy more than Lando [Norris]?”

Another fan wrote, “Imagine if [Lewis] Hamilton said this.”

A few fans, however, appeared to support the Red Bull driver’s response.

One fan commented, “Bottom line is simple: Max wants to race and only listens to the same questions asked 500 times because he has to.”

Another fan wrote, “Love it when he puts the sensation-seeking and biased English commentators in their place.”

Another fan shared, "Crofty's question is fair, so is Max's response. Why would he give a concrete response to an inflammatory question and prompt more discussion on the topic?"

Max Verstappen’s current contract at Red Bull Racing is expected to run until the end of the 2028 season. However, conversations about a possible early exit from the contract have continued to dominate headlines amid the Milton Keynes team’s underwhelming form. Whether Verstappen will leave the team, as is currently being speculated, is something only time will reveal.

Fernando Alonso on Max Verstappen possibly joining Aston Martin

Isack Hadjer, Max Verstappen, and Fernando Alonso during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Previews - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso shared his thoughts on the possibility of Max Verstappen joining the Aston Martin team. The Spaniard, who currently drives for the Silverstone outfit, is rumored to be calling time on his stint as an F1 driver at the end of the 2026 season.

Verstappen, for his part, is one of several drivers being linked with the British outfit, and Aston Martin’s recent partnership with Honda and the signing of chief technical officer Adrian Newey from Red Bull have further fuelled speculation of a possible switch for the Dutch driver.

Sharing his thoughts on these rumours, however, Alonso admitted that it appears “very unlikely” for it to happen. Speaking to the media at the Saudi Grand Prix press conference, via Planet F1, the 43-year-old stated:

“Very good for the team. As you said before, the World Champion is sometimes linked with some other teams in a possible departure from Red Bull, and the teams they are mentioning are Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari,” Alonso said.

“But that’s unlikely to happen. Very unlikely.”

Max Verstappen, for his part, has continued to remain tight-lipped about what could become of his future and has often stated that his focus remains on the Red Bull team sorting out the current challenges it is facing with the RB21 challenger.

Verstappen will also fancy his chances of returning to the top step of the podium at the Jeddah circuit — a track where he has previously achieved victories in 2022 and 2024.

