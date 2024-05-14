"Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the Sinner of F1": The Mercedes junior draws special praise from the ACI president

ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia) president, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, recently showered praise on Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The youngster is rumored to be joining the F1 grid by 2025.

Ever since Lewis Hamilton announced that he would join Ferrari in 2025, the question of who would replace him engulfed the F1 space. Many rumors sparked that F1 drivers like Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, and even Max Verstappen could fill Hamilton's shoes at Mercedes.

Amid all the rumors and speculations, many believed that Andrea Kimi Antonelli could also be promoted to F1 from F2. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has publicly mentioned Antonelli while discussing Lewis Hamilton replacements but has emphasized that the youngster needs to focus on his F2 debut first.

Since 17-year-old Max Verstappen joined F1 in 2016, the FIA raised the age limit for drivers who could enter the sport to 18 years. The Mercedes junior would turn 18 in August 2024, which could give him a chance to enter F1 in 2025.

ACI's president Sticchi Damiani talked about Andrea Kimi Antonelli on Rai GR Parliament broadcast La politica nel Pallone. He praised Mercedes' junior driver, saying that he is the "Sinner of F1" since he is ready to race in the series, but is too young for it. He further stated that Antonelli's entry to F1 would mean a lot to the Italian fans.

"I say Andrea is the Sinner of F1. He is close to getting into a Formula 1 car but he is not yet 18, so according to the rules he has to wait to compete. We know what it means for Italians to have a compatriot in F1." said Damiani (via formulapassion.it)

Max Verstappen against FIA's age-limit rule in F1 preventing Mercedes junior from joining the grid

Max Verstappen recently spoke against FIA's age-limit rule for F1, which was implemented after he joined the sport in 2016. This was in relation to Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli's rumored entry into the sport in 2025.

Speaking to the media after the 2024 F1 Miami GP, Verstappen acknowledged that the age-limit rule was implemented after him. However, he believes that if a junior driver is fast enough, they are worthy of joining F1. He admitted that he is not a fan of FIA preventing young drivers from joining the grid just because they are underage.

"Yes, that rule came about because of me. But ultimately, it does not stop what it is intended for. It is not specifically against him (Kimi Antonelli), but in some cases, it can of course stop talent from being kept in Formula 1," Verstappen said (via RacingNews365).

"Look, if someone is seventeen or eighteen and he has twenty points, but he is very fast. Then why can't he get into Formula 1? They have to pick up those 40 points first. I'm not a fan of that, of that whole system, but in the end the FIA has to think it's okay. But I'd rather not have it," he added.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli will be able to join F1 in 2025 or not.