Andretti F1 entry “successful” as rival team spills the beans after officially being rejected

The F1 community has recently been abuzz with news regarding Andretti F1’s potential entry into the racing league for the 2025 season.

The stakes were high as five teams threw their hats into the ring to claim the 11th spot on the grid. Among them, Formula Equal, LKYSUNZ, Hitech, Rodin Cars, and Andretti Global all submitted formal bids of interest in response to the FIA’s invitation earlier this year.

While the FIA is yet to confirm the outcome of the selection process, it has been largely reported by Autosport that three teams have already faced rejection, including Hitech, Rodin Carlin, and LKYSUNZ.

However, the spotlight now shines on Andretti Global, as recent reports indicate that the iconic name may have secured its place in F1.

Rodin Cars has stepped forward with an official statement, confirming their bid to join F1 was not successful. David Dicker, owner of Rodin Cars, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and extended best wishes to the American side for their triumphant bid. He stated:

“We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA process and extend our best wishes to Andretti for their successful bid.”

Dicker emphasized Rodin Cars’ enduring commitment to pushing the boundaries of motorsport, assuring that the pursuit of excellence in racing will persist.

In an official statement released on Thursday, Rodin Cars clarified that while they accept the FIA’s decision, they felt it was in the public interest to shed light on the merits of their proposed venture.

They underlined their conviction that the program they had outlined was worthy of consideration, without any intention to criticize or contest the FIA's judgment. The statement read:

“We fully respect and accept the outcome. Our sole purpose is to release information we consider in the public interest to inform the Formula 1 community.”

Andretti moves forward despite Rodin's exciting junior drivers prospect

One of Rodin’s key points of consideration revolved around their ownership of Carlin, which they believed offered a viable pathway for drivers through the junior series.

Carlin’s participation in F4, GB3, F3, and F2 bolstered their claim, presenting a direct ladder for aspiring talents to ascend towards an F1 seat by competing in UK and European championships.

Despite this, Rodin's rejection appears to mark another stride towards Andretti’s potential inclusion in the 2025 F1 season.

As the FIA remains tight-lipped about the final verdict, it remains to be seen which team will ultimately secure the 11th spot on the F1 grid.