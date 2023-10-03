Andretti Formula Racing’s F1 application approved by the FIA

Andretti cleared another obstacle as their application to enter Formula 1 was approved by the FIA. They will now be further referred to Formula One Management (FOM) to discuss further aspects of their entry into the sport.

As per a statement from the FIA, a total of four teams had applied for entry on the Formula 1 grid. Only one, formally called "Andretti Formula Racing LLC," met the criteria that were set out for the teams. The other three teams are rumored to be HiTech GP, Rodin-Carlin, and LKY SUNZ.

The criteria for the teams to enter reportedly included them having sustainability management as a part of the sport's initiative to reach 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2030. As it turns out, only Andretti could fulfil these.

FOM will now review the application and further discussions (commercial discussions) will be made as the next step in the team's potential entry into the F1 grid.

FIA President speaks on approving Andretti's Formula 1 application

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the President of the FIA, recently spoke on the eligibility of the team getting into Formula 1. He stated that the FIA was 'very clear' in establishing their criteria for the teams' applications.

"The FIA was very clear in establishing stringent criteria for entry from the outset of the Expressions of Interest procedure," Ben Sulayem said.

"Our objective, after rigorous due diligence during the application phase, was to only approve prospective entries which satisfied the set criteria and illustrated that they would add value to the sport."

He further added that it was only this one team that met the criteria, and hence, their application has been approved to go to the further stage in the process:

"The FIA is obliged to approve applications that comply with the Expressions of Interests application requirements and we have adhered to that procedure in deciding that Andretti Formula Racing LLC’s application would proceed to the next stage of the application process.

"In taking that decision, the FIA is acting in accordance with EU directives on motor sport participation and development."

There were plenty of obstructions to Andretti's entry on the F1 grid. One of the biggest issues was the teams not wanting to have 11 teams because of the dilution of the prize money. However, it was also mentioned that the 'fee' that new teams are supposed to pay in order to join the grid would be increased.