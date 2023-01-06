Andretti provides clues for its F1 driver lineup: "We definitely have plan to have an American driver"

Michael Andretti hinted about having American drivers for his F1 team after announcing their entry with Cadillac. He also hinted at one of the potential drivers for the seat, and since the team will be 'all-American,' it became quite obvious that he would want to have more Americans in the sport through his team.

He told the media:

"We definitely have plans to have an American driver. I think you all know who is leading the pack on that one. Colton (Herta), we have under contract right now in IndyCar. We want to make this an all-American effort to make sure we have an American driver in the seat."

Colton Herta currently races with Andretti Autosport in IndyCar, an American motorsport series. He is also a 7-time race winner for the team. This makes him a potential candidate for the team, as Andretti hinted.

However, this isn't the first time Herta has been linked with a move to F1. He was earlier expected to make be on the grid for the upcoming 2023 season. However, the FIA denied him a Superlicense, which is a must for any driver entering the sport, as he fell short of a few points.

F1 to potentially have more than 20 cars on the grid in the future with Andretti and Cadillac's entry

With the popularity of the sport growing over the past few seasons, new venues have been added and there are more people in regions all around the world interested in the sport now.

FIA earlier revealed that many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have their eyes set on entering the sport as either engine suppliers or teams, and Andretti's entry was one such example.

While Andretti is still eyeing an entry in F1 from the 2024 season itself, statements from the FIA made it clear that it will not be possible before the 2026 season.

“Any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 PU regulations among OEMs which has already attracted an entry from Audi. Any Expressions of Interest process will follow strict FIA protocol and will take several months.”

This also means that there could be more than 10 teams on the grid, and if that happens, it is obvious that the sport will have more than 20 drivers on the grid after almost a decade. It will not only provide more competition for teams and entertainment for fans but also open up a lot of opportunities in the sport.

