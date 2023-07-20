Andretti's F1 entry bid reportedly at the center of FOM vs FIA president power struggle

Andretti's bid to make it into F1 could reportedly be affected by the power struggle between the FOM (the group of companies that run Formula 1) and the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Ben Sulayem might reportedly push for Andretti to show himself as the key figure of authority in the sport.

Andretti has been trying its best to enter F1 since the sport expressed interest in opening up to new teams. However, team bosses have expressed hesitation over allowing new entities into the spectacle in a bid to avoid the prize pool being distributed further.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has always shown interest in Andretti's potential entrance and as per AMuS, he might push for the American team's presence to show authority over Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

As per reports, Ben Sulayem and Domenicali haven't always seen eye-to-eye regarding various issues, making it imperative for the former to establish his authority.

Andretti hopes to be the sport's newest team, starting in 2026 when the engine regulation change once again. Engines will use more electric power to generate their ludicrous amounts of horsepower, along with 100 percent sustainable fuels to promote sustainability and help the ongoing climate crisis.

Sebastian Vettel warns F1 over climate crisis

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel believes that future governments might entirely ban motorsports due to concerns over its environmental impact. The former Red Bull driver showed off his Williams FW14B and McLaren MP4/8 on the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, running only in sustainable fuels.

Vettel, who is an advocate for sustainable racing, is urging motorsport bodies including F1 to change their policies in times to come. The German believes future governments might impose full bans on racing to preserve the climate.

Speaking at the GFoS, Sebastian Vettel said:

“It might be next year that no races are under threat but that’s not how it works. You need to recognise the world is changing and it does have an impact on our lives."

The Red Bull world champion continued:

“It’s not so much the threat that people might glue themselves onto the track on a race day or maybe at Goodwood, it’s more the threat that at some point, governments will be looking at things that they can cut and ban and maybe motorsport is at threat and might be one of them."

The sport needs to evolve with the rest of the world if it wants to survive. The ongoing climate crisis requires immediate action from F1 and everyone involved.