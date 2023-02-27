Andretti's F1 entry faces another hurdle as rivals demand $600 million entry fee

Andretti's attempt at entering F1 as a new team has a new hurdle to cross as it has been reported that the existing teams are looking forward to a raised anti-dilution fee of at least $600 million.

After Michael Andretti announced that he was looking forward to entering F1 with a new team under Cadillac's name, powered by General Motors, a huge wave of positive remarks spread amongst the fans.

However, the existing teams did not take it well as the entry of an 11th team on the F1 grid will have an impact on the prize money that is set for the teams.

RBR Daily @RedBullUpdates | Formula 1 teams are pushing to triple the $200m anti-dilution fee to $600m that an 11th entrant such as Andretti will have to pay in order join the world championship.



If agreed the new number could force Michael Andretti to reconsider his plans to enter a new team.

To fight issues like this, Formula 1 set an anti-dilution fee of $200 million as a part of the Concorde Agreement, which covered all the seasons till the end of 2025. However, as reported by Motorsport.com, a team principal revealed that there have been talks about inflating the anti-dilution fee to $600 million if Andretti wishes to enter F1 as the 11th team on the grid.

If the reports turn out to be true, then Andretti will have to re-consider entering Formula 1 as the 11th team and think of new ways such as buying an already existing team, which, reportedly, he has tried.

Andretti looking forward to entering F1 before new engine regulations apply in 2026

Andretti is seeking to enter the sport as early as possible, perhaps before the new engine regulations kick in in 2026. This could be for multiple reasons, and the biggest reason is the Concord Agreement that decides the anti-dilution fee.

The current deal of $200 million stands until the end of the 2025 season, and that is the fee that he will perhaps have to pay to enter the sport. However, with the new regulations in 2026, it is quite possible that the anti-dilution fee will be increased by a lot.

I do think it's fair if the F1 organisation upped the prize pot. @RedBullUpdates I don't think the joining team should pay that much to join.I do think it's fair if the F1 organisation upped the prize pot. @RedBullUpdates I don't think the joining team should pay that much to join.I do think it's fair if the F1 organisation upped the prize pot.

Although it seems unlikely that the American-based outfit will be able to join the sport any time before the 2026 season if they do, the teams have put in their conditions, according to reports.

This comes at the same time as Red Bull are looking to sell their junior team, Scuderia AlphaTauri. This might as well be an opportunity for Andretti to put his hands on, but it is unlikely that it will actually happen.

