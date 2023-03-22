"Angela was a real friend": Nico Rosberg feels Angela Cullen's loss is not the best thing for Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 driver and Lewis Hamilton's teammate Nico Rosberg believes that Angela Cullen leaving the Briton's side will affect him in a significant way. The seven-time world champion recently posted a heartfelt message to his trainer on Instagram, wishing her the best in her future endeavors. For seven years, Cullen was almost always beside Hamilton, helping him in whichever way possible.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Nico Rosberg explained that splitting with his trainer could take a huge toll on Lewis Hamilton's psyche. Cullen was not only his trainer and colleague, but she was also one of the closest friends he had. Rosberg stated:

“I think that probably makes things even worse because even though the split apparently was amicable, you know, Angela was a real friend I think also to him.”

Rosberg explained how F1 drivers have a very small group of people with whom they are close, which usually includes their trainers. He believes that it will be difficult for Hamilton to cope without her, at least for the first few months. The former F1 driver further added:

“And it’s with your trainer that [you spend] most of the time during a race weekend. You end up also going to dinner in a very small, tight group with maybe a family member and a trainer and that’s it – and for Lewis not to have her as well, I’m sure it’s going to be not ideal, not so nice. I think probably that’s another challenge and difficulty that he has to deal with and get used to.”

Lewis Hamilton is already suffering in F1 as he's unable to connect with the Mercedes W14 car and move up the grid. Hence, him splitting with Cullen might shake his mental strength even more. Nonetheless, the seven-time world champion will certainly try his level best to bounce back from all of these recent setbacks.

Lewis Hamilton hints at a single glaring issue in the Mercedes W14

Lewis Hamilton recently mentioned a single 'issue' that he has never experienced in a car, which is causing him major problems with Mercedes' W14. Although he never revealed the issue that was bugging him the most, he stated that it was making him uncomfortable. While speaking to Motorsport, he said:

"I think in general, just this car, even if we do change that [rear end downforce], there's a specific thing with something on the car that I have never had before. It's a position I've not had in previous years' cars. For me, it's the thing that is making me uncomfortable. I've just got to work hard to make sure it is changed."

As such, Lewis Hamilton is one of the most experienced F1 drivers on the grid. However, out of every car that he has driven, the Mercedes W14 could be one of the most difficult ones to handle, especially for him.

