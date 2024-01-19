Classic F1 circuit in danger as street circuit replacement looks imminent: Reports

There have been reports that the Spanish city of Madrid is also planning to host an F1 race in the future. As the sport grows exponentially in popularity, many countries and cities are now trying to bring the racing circus to their shores.

Spain has been no stranger to F1 races. However, the introduction of a Madrid track could mean that the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya could be removed from the calendar.

According to formu1a.uno, Madrid's addition to the F1 race calendar will be confirmed by next week. Senior political figures in Spain's capital are currently discussing the details of the upcoming race. Madrid's race will most likely be held on a street track, despite the city having a more dedicated track in Jarama.

Even though Barcelona's old circuit has a contract that extends to 2026, questions of it's future start to arise in the fanbase. Only time will tell when and how Madrid's race will fit the calendar and whether Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will stay on as an iconic, traditional track or not.

When the sport was still new, the Spanish GP was near Madrid, in Jarama. However, it was later moved to Catalunya in 1991.

Zak Brown on F1 hosting 24 races in the 2024 season

Mclaren CEO Zak Brown recently opined that 24 should be the limit to the number of races that the sport would host.

As per Motorsport.com, Brown stated that 24 should be the limit and that the sport's owners, Liberty Media, could rotate a few races every year to keep more than 24 markets in the loop.

“I think 24 is the limit. Stefano [Domenicali] is going to set it as such. There's a demand for probably 30 grands prix. So I'd like to see a day where you have 24 grands prix, but in order to embrace more markets, maybe you have 20 fixed grands prix and eight rotational so you're in 28 markets 24 times a year," Brown said.

Due to it's exponential growth in popularity, the single-seater racing series is attempting to hold even more races during an annual season. In 2024, F1 will hold a record-breaking 24 races in a single season.