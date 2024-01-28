Another F1 street race in United States could be on the horizon as reports of trademark applications from FOM emerge

F1 might reportedly add another race in the United States as a media outlet saw trademark applications from FOM emerge for a race in Chicago.

The sport's popularity is at an all-time high in the USA as 2023 saw three Formula 1 races in the country in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Whilst Austin has a permanent track which is a crowd favorite, Miami and Vegas are street circuits and were added in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

As per SBNation, the sport registered a couple of trademark applications for a race in Chicago, which hosted NASCAR's first-ever street race last season. A race in Chicago will be the fourth in the USA if it comes through.

The reports emerged after it was announced that a street race in Madrid will be added from the 2026 season.

F1 announces race in Madrid from the 2026 season

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that he was looking forward to F1 races in the streets of Madrid from the 2026 season. He claimed that the city has an 'amazing' sporting culture and heritage.

As per the sport's official website, Domenicali said of the new addition:

“Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain. I would like to thank the team at IFEMA MADRID, the Regional Government of Madrid, and the city’s Mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal.

"It truly epitomizes Formula 1’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

Whilst FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem shared the same enthusiasm and added:

“Modern Formula 1 cars racing on a new circuit in the Spanish capital city of Madrid is an enticing prospect.

“As we build towards the introduction of the FIA 2026 Formula One regulations, which have been framed with Net Zero carbon by 2030 in mind, it is pleasing to see that the local organizers have placed a sharp focus on environmental sustainability in their plans for the event,"

F1 has been adding more street tracks to the calendar off-late at the expense of permanent tracks, a development that has garnered mostly mixed reactions from the fans.

It will be fascinating to see if F1 does conduct another race in the USA in Chicago in the coming years and solidify its status in the USA.