"Another little ice cube" – Kimi Raikkonen's latest announcement sends F1 fans wild on Twitter

Former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen recently revealed on social media that he and his wife are expecting their third child, a baby girl. This comes after 'The Iceman' had not posted anything in quite a while on his Instagram, however, in the few posts he made, he has always included his wife, Minttu Raikkonen. The couple has been married since 2016 and are parents to two children, and are now expecting their third child soon. They posted on Instagram,

"Oh baby girl, you are already so loved❤️ We can't wait to meet the newest member of our family in a few months!"

Fans were delighted with the news of the couple expecting on Twitter as they shared pictures of Kimi Raikkonen's post and circulated it all over; F1 Twitter was filled up with the precious picture of the couple. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

"Another little ice cube."

"KIMI WILL HAVE A NEW ICE CUBE."

"Kimi is going to be a dad."

"WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABT THIS?"

"GOOD MORNING HELLO??"

"POV: Kimi Raikkonen has a baby."

"Baby IceCube"

"Kimi raikkonen announcing his wife being pregnant and the entire comment section being just people referring to his kids as ice cubes is so funny"

What does the future hold for Kimi Raikkonen ahead of his racing career?

Kimi Raikkonen was one of the most recognized faces in Formula 1. In his career spanning over 2 decades, he drove with some of the most iconic teams, which included the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus, and Sauber. He was the F1 world champion in 2007 with Ferrari; still the last driver to bring the Prancing Horse a championship victory. However, after leaving the sport for a short while, The Iceman returned in 2012 with Lotus and had the chance to have a 2nd stint with the Scuderia, partnering with Sebastian Vettel.

However, after being replaced by young blood Charles Leclerc, he drove for Sauber (Alfa Romeo) in the final years of his F1 career and hung his helmet up after the 2021 season.

But the Finn wasn't done with motorsports; he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut, unfortunately ending in a crash. Since then, he has largely been inactive in racing, but there have been rumors (as AutoRacing1.com wrote) of him joining the IndyCar crew on a part-time basis for 2023, sharing a seat with Jimmie Johnson, a former 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

