"Another masterpiece" - Former Red Bull driver impressed by team's 2022 challenger

Red Bull's new car has been termed a "masterpiece" by former F1 driver Robert Doornbos. The new RB18 has been touted as one of the more radical designs on the grid.

According to the Dutch driver, the new car looks like another masterpiece from the illustrious shop of Adrian Newey. Doornbos said:

“Another masterpiece from Newey, that remains a brilliant man. I was allowed to work with him for a year and a half. Not as intensively as Max now works with him, but I was able to look over his shoulders and listen in on how he communicated with David Coulthard, for example. He was just standing next to him, sketching the car on an A4 sheet and coming with new things.”

Before returning to the drawing board for the RB18, Newey was focused on other projects in the interim. According to the former Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen seems to have switched something on in him as the Briton seems as interested as ever before in designing cars.

Doornbos said:

“A few years ago Newey seemed less focused on Formula 1. He moved on to other projects, such as designing a sailing yacht for the America’s Cup and the Aston Martin Valkyrie. His attention is now fully back on Formula 1. He seems to have picked up the taste again thanks to Max. He’s in a good flow. I think he has come up with another masterpiece. Those wings and those sidepods... I think it’s an amazing car to see.”

Without a doubt, the latest challenger did catch everyone's eye in the very first test, with one of the more radical designs on the grid right now. Its recognition as a front-runner will unfold based on how the performance runs unfold during the second test.

The Red Bull-Newey partnership is not alien to success

For new-age fans, it might come as a surprise to see the team at the top of the pecking order. This is certainly not a novelty in F1, however, as Adrian Newey has been responsible for putting together some of the best cars in the last decade.

Lest we forget, it was the Red Bull-Adrian Newey combo that went on a four-year championship run from 2010 to 2013. When it comes to aerodynamic brilliance, the British engineer has rarely fallen short. It will now be interesting to see what kind of impact the new challenger has on this year's championship.

Edited by Anurag C