"Another race where Alonso will finish on the podium and Lance will end up P15": Fans react to Aston Martin driver getting a 3-place grid drop

Heading into the Canadian GP, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll had boldly claimed that both of his drivers would be on the podium. While Fernando Alonso is on track to accomplish the task, Lance Stroll has his work cut out for Sunday's race, having received a three-place grid drop.

The changing weather conditions in the qualifying session on Saturday (June 17), spiced up the session, leading to a mixed-up starting order. Several big names failed to impress, including home hero Lance Stroll. The Canadian driver was eliminated in the Q2 session, clocking a lap time only good enough for P13.

Stroll's weekend further spiraled downwards after receiving a three-place grid penalty for impeding Esteban Ocon in the Q2 session. Both drivers were on soft compound tires when Stroll blocked the Alpine driver at the exit of turn six, as he refused to move his car from the dry line.

After the session, the stewards investigated the incident and ruled that Stroll "unnecessarily impeded" Ocon. Hence the Aston Martin driver received a three-place grid drop for Sunday's race.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll

After a relatively poor weekend in Barcelona, Fernando Alonso was trading the fastest lap times with Max Verstappen during qualifying. Having set the third-fastest time, Alonso moved up a spot after Nico Hulkenberg received a three-place grid drop.

The performance gap between the two Aston Martin drivers was once again exposed as Stroll couldn't match his veteran teammate's pace.

Fans took to Twitter to share opinions on the contrasting results of the two drivers. A user wrote:

"Another race where Alonso will finish on the podium and Lance will end up P15…"

Florence Normand @Florence_1553

#CanadianGP twitter.com/chrismedlandf1… Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #CanadianGP Now Stroll gets a three-place grid penalty for impeding Ocon in qualifying. That sees him go from 13th to 16th on the grid #F1 Now Stroll gets a three-place grid penalty for impeding Ocon in qualifying. That sees him go from 13th to 16th on the grid #F1 #CanadianGP Another race where Alonso will finish on the podium and Lance will end up P15… Another race where Alonso will finish on the podium and Lance will end up P15… #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 twitter.com/chrismedlandf1…

Here are a few other reactions:

Danny Chips @danny_chips_ @Fad1225 @AstonMartinF1 @lance_stroll @alo_oficial It’s almost like he’s always so far behind his teammate at most events that if his dad wasn’t the billionaire owner of the team, he wouldn’t even be in F1 @Fad1225 @AstonMartinF1 @lance_stroll @alo_oficial It’s almost like he’s always so far behind his teammate at most events that if his dad wasn’t the billionaire owner of the team, he wouldn’t even be in F1

Patatpunt @Patatpunt @SCUDERIAFEMBOY Awareness is not the same as agression. A driver who doesn't have spatial awareness would be Lance Stroll. @SCUDERIAFEMBOY Awareness is not the same as agression. A driver who doesn't have spatial awareness would be Lance Stroll.

Chris @theChr15pyONE @AstonMartinF1 @lance_stroll



It pains me to say but get someone like Leclerc or Norris in @alo_oficial I know a large part of Lance being here is because of the team owner but Aston Martin is being carried by Alonso. You’ll finish third in the constructors as although your car is faster, Mercedes have two hood driversIt pains me to say but get someone like Leclerc or Norris in @AstonMartinF1 @lance_stroll @alo_oficial I know a large part of Lance being here is because of the team owner but Aston Martin is being carried by Alonso. You’ll finish third in the constructors as although your car is faster, Mercedes have two hood driversIt pains me to say but get someone like Leclerc or Norris in

Dylan Romanos @RabzHimself @AstonMartinF1 @lance_stroll @alo_oficial I think it's time Lance stops playing F1 @AstonMartinF1 . He can literally do anything else he likes given his fathers fortune. Alonso is fighting one handed this season, just imagine what would happen if there was someone else in that seat either pushing Fernando or beating him? @AstonMartinF1 @lance_stroll @alo_oficial I think it's time Lance stops playing F1 @AstonMartinF1. He can literally do anything else he likes given his fathers fortune. Alonso is fighting one handed this season, just imagine what would happen if there was someone else in that seat either pushing Fernando or beating him?

Drtechno @Drtechno7 @AstonMartinF1 @lance_stroll @alo_oficial Well. At least Alonso will go racing. Not exactly sure what Stroll will be doing. Maybe trying to keep it on the track ? @AstonMartinF1 @lance_stroll @alo_oficial Well. At least Alonso will go racing. Not exactly sure what Stroll will be doing. Maybe trying to keep it on the track ?

Seven races into the season, Lance Stroll has out-qualified Fernando Alonso only once. He has also finished ahead of his teammate once during the Spanish GP.

Ahead of the Canadian GP, Alonso currently occupies third place in the drivers' standings with 99 points while Stroll is five places below in eighth position with 35 points.

Despite being impeded, Esteban Ocon sympathizes with the Aston Martin driver

At the end of the Q2 session, Lance Stroll got eliminated while Esteban Ocon made it into the top 10, advancing to the next round.

Speaking to the media after securing a sixth-place starting position, the Alpine driver sympathized with the Aston Martin driver. He said:

"Obviously that didn’t have any impact on my end result. I went through to Q3, it was enough."

"It’s super-difficult moments in qualifying where were go on slick tyres. If you go in the water, you’re going to go off the next corner. It is a difficult one. So I hope he doesn’t get penalised."

Stewards were busy dishing out penalties after the session, as Yuki Tsunoda, Carlos Sainz, and Nico Hulkenberg also received a three-place grid penalty.

