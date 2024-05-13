"Another week - another F1 drama": Fans react to Haas suing Guenther Steiner for alleged trademark infringements in Surviving to Drive autobiography

Fans reacted to Guenther Steiner being sued by Haas for trademark infringements in his autobiography, Surviving to Drive. The team reportedly sued Steiner after the latter accused the team of withholding certain commissions from him.

For over a year, Steiner worked with Ten Speed Press to publish the autobiography, Surviving to Drive, by April 2023. By January 2024, it had sold 150,000 copies worldwide.

As per recent reports from Autosport, however, the Kannapolis-based team allegedly sued Steiner for violating trademark laws by using certain pictures for his biography. The reports claim that the team filed legal documents against their former team principal in the Central District of California, West Division.

The team claimed that they warned Steiner about the case, but received no proper response, which triggered them to take the matter to court.

Since Guenther Steiner is a popular figure in the F1 fanbase, many reacted to him being sued for allegedly breaking Haas' trademark rules in his autobiography. While some discussed the sport being engulfed in new drama every week, others joked that the legal action was a response from Haas to Steiner's accusations against them.

Haas allegedly issues legal statement against Guenther Steiner for breaking trademark rules in his autobiography

Haas allegedly released a statement explaining how Guenther Steiner broke the team's trademark rules by using certain pictures in his autobiography, Surviving to Drive.

According to Autosport, the team released an official legal document explaining the entire violation. The document also claims that Steiner had no consent from the team to use the media which violates the trademark rule.

"In 2023, without permission or consent from Haas Automation, Steiner authored, marketed, promoted, sold, distributed, and profited from a publication titled “Surviving to Drive” (the “Accused Product”), which unlawfully used and displayed, and continues to use and display, the Haas Automation Trademarks and the Haas Automation Trade Dress for Steiner’s personal financial gain and illicit profit," the documents reportedly read.

"Haas Automation never consented to Steiner’s use of the Haas Automation Trademarks or the Haas Automation Trade Dress on the Accused Product."

As of now, neither Guenther Steiner nor his team has publicly commented on the matter.