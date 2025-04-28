Another win in Max Verstappen's family as father Jos Verstappen shares latest triumph

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen triumphed at the recently concluded Rallye de Wallonie of the Belgian Rally Championship. With this victory, he was able to put the Verstappen name on top once again in the racing fraternity alongside his son.

Ad

Verstappen Sr., a former F1 driver and a rally driver is currently competing in the Belgian Rally Championship as a privateer. He raced in F1 for a decade from 1994 to 2003. Even though he left full-time racing, Verstappen Sr. was involved in racing nonetheless.

Jos Verstappen and his navigator Renaud Jamoul claimed the victory on Sunday (April 27), and it was the pair's third win of the season, and a most important one. Verstappencom from its official Instagram account, shared an update as they wrote:

Ad

Trending

"YES!! Jos and Renaud have won the Rallye de Wallonie, this marks their 3rd victory in the @belgianrallychampionship.

Here's the post by Max Verstappen's Verstappencom on Jos Verstappen:

Ad

The Rally de Wallonie generally consists of 20 timed stages; 11 stages are set for Saturday, while 9 of them are set for Sunday. Cédric Cherian in the Porsche 992 Rally GT led the race on Saturday, and Verstappen in the Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 was right behind him.

However, on Sunday, Jos Verstappen and Renaud Jamoul snatched the victory after an electronics issue jeopardized Cherian and his navigator's chance to win the race.

Ad

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen let his feelings known after BRC victory

Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing walk in the Paddock during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Source: Getty

Jos Verstappen, the father of four-time F1 world champion, Max Verstappen, shared his thoughts after he won the prestigious Rally de Wallonie at the Belgian Rally Championship. Here's what he said after the end of the final stage:

Ad

“It was a great rally, we really had to push on every stage as on the straights we’d lose out to Cherain. It was a shame they ran into issues. Everything when perfect for us and we’re really happy with the progress we made in how made our pace notes and with our gravel crew. Everyone is really tuned in, so I’m really happy.”

Ad

While Verstappen Sr. is having a great time at the Rally Championship, his son Max Verstappen is going through a topsy-turvy situation at Red Bull. The driver who won 19 of 22 races in 2023, has won only one race (Japanese GP) in five outings so far.

As a result, the Dutchman, who is defending his title this season, fell behind in the competition against McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. He is currently in P3 in the Drivers' standings behind Piastri and Norris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More