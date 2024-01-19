"Anybody will struggle with something being snatched": Will.I.Am comments on Lewis Hamilton's career post the 2021 Abu Dhabi debacle

Seven-time Grammy winner and Black Eyed Peas singer Will.I.Am recently defended Lewis Hamilton and suggested that the Brit's recent form is understandable post the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP debacle.

The singer is a massive fan of the sport and is often spotted visiting the races across the world. Will.I.Am shares a close friendship with seven-time world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

While defending his friend's form post the controversial ending of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP where he narrowlyissed out on an eighth world championship, the singer said (via F1 Briefings YouTube channel):

“Anybody will struggle with something being snatched. Just a matter of time for him (Hamilton). He just has to figure it out once and history is made. I say we just let the master do what he is really good at.”

Lewis Hamilton dishes on losing 'faith' in the sport post the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

The Mercedes driver admitted that he lost a little bit of faith in the system after the controversial ending of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Speaking with ESPN at the launch of the W14, Lewis Hamilton stated that he thought a lot about his future in the sport post the events. He said:

"Of course, I think at the end of a season you think [about the future] and the question is whether you're willing to commit the time, the effort it takes to be a world champion. So the question is, do you want to sacrifice the time, do you believe you can continue to punch at the weight you're punching, and so that's a normal mental process for me."

He added:

"Of course, this one was compounded by a significant factor, and I think ultimately a sport I've loved my whole life, there was a moment where I obviously lost a little bit of faith in the system.

Hamilton stated that he plans to bounce back stronger, quoting his hero Ayrton Senna's words to inspire himself:

"But I am generally a very determined person and I'd like to think to myself... while moments like this might define others' career I refuse to let this define mine. So I focused on being the best I can be and coming back stronger."

Since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, Lewis Hamilton hasn't been able to win a race let alone the title as the sport is experiencing the dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.