"Anything else will be a disappointment" - Sebastian Vettel urges Max Verstappen to improve his F1 record in 2022

Sebastian Vettel has urged Max Verstappen to win all of the remaining races in 2022 after the Dutchman beat Vettel's record for the most number of wins in a season at the Mexican GP. Verstappen is now the new record-holder of the most wins in a season, having surpassed Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record of 13 wins.

Red Bull @redbull a legend called a new record of FOURTEEN wins in 2022a legend called @Max33Verstappen 🦁🟠 a new record of FOURTEEN wins in 2022 🏆 a legend called @Max33Verstappen 🦁🟠

The Dutchman's streak of dominance found its way to Mexico City, where the Red Bull driver started on pole and comfortably won the iconic Grand Prix. In doing so, he has now won more races in a single season than anyone else in the sport's history, adding yet another prestigious accolade to his ever-growing tally.

Former record-holder for the most wins in a single season, Sebastian Vettel feels the 25-year-old world champion should aim to win both of the two remaining races as anything else would be nothing short of a 'disappointment'. Speaking of Max Verstappen's record for the most number of wins in a single season, he said:

"Well done [to him]. I think he's had a hell of a season, so hopefully he goes on and get 16 [wins] by the end of the year, because anything else will be a disappointment. It is great for [Red Bull] and I still know some people there, so I am really happy for them. Obviously they have a lot of momentum from last year and the car this year is incredible. They won races even though they were heavier than anybody else, and I think now they've finally got the weight out."

He concluded:

"So the car is there, but Max is doing an amazing job as well."

Max Verstappen explains his Sky Sports F1 boycott

Max Verstappen justified his decision to boycott Sky Sports F1 interviews after the outlet's commentator Ted Kravitz made questionable statements about the Dutchman. Kravitz used terms like "robbed" when referring to the Red Bull driver's first title win in 2021, leaving a sour taste in Verstappen's mouth.

Philip Duncan @PhilDuncanF1 Not just Max Verstappen but Red Bull team - including Christian Horner - will not speak to Sky Sports at today’s Mexican GP. Boycott is “indefinite”. Not just Max Verstappen but Red Bull team - including Christian Horner - will not speak to Sky Sports at today’s Mexican GP. Boycott is “indefinite”.

Speaking about the issue after the 2022 F1 Mexican GP, Max Verstappen rued:

"It had nothing to do with this weekend. But this year, it's been a constant… kind of like digging, being disrespectful, especially one particular person. And at one point it's enough you know? I don't accept it. You can't live in the past, you just have to move on. At the moment, social media is a very toxic place. And if you are constantly being like that, live on TV, you make it only worse instead of trying to make it better in the world. You keep being… You keep disrespecting me, and at one point I'm not tolerating it anymore, so that's why I decided to stop answering."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also shared his driver's opinion on the matter, claiming that such accusations aren't a sign of impartial commentary - which should be standard from a reputed news outlet. Horner said:

"I think an accusation of championships being robbed is something that we don't feel is an impartial commentary. That is, we don't feel, in any way fair or balanced. Max was very upset about it, and as a team, we support him fully. We were equally upset about it. As a team, we took the decision this weekend, I took the decision that we'll have a weekend off."

It is still unclear whether Max Verstappen will grant interviews to Sky Sports F1 for the remainder of the season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes