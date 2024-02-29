"Apparently more like PINK. IS. BLACK": Fans react to Alpine's pink livery for the F1 Bahrain GP

F1 fans were left unimpressed by Alpine's special pink livery ahead of the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP.

The French team has a title partnership with BWT that uses pink as their signature color. Hence, Alpine recently posted a catchy video on their X account, showcasing the pink livery from different angles.

The team will be using the special livery for the first eight Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season, before returning to their blue livery. The caption of the video read:

"PINK. IS. BACK."

As soon as the video went live on Alpine's official X account, fans pointed out that there was hardly any pink paint on the livery. One of the fans cleverly changed the word 'back' to 'black', stating that most areas were simply black carbon fiber.

It is estimated that six kg of paint is required to properly paint an F1 car. Hence, teams usually remove as much paint as possible from their cars to reduce the weight. Most modern F1 cars are mostly black carbon fiber with a hint of paint. Alpine went with a touch of blue and pink paint, leaving the rest of the body parts to shave off some weight.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Apparently more like 'PINK. IS. BLACK'," a fan wrote.

Another fan hilariously used the caption to say that the team will hopefully earn some points.

"Let’s hope that points will be back soon too," another fan added.

Pierre Gasly admits Alpine does not look great at the start of the 2024 F1 season

Pierre Gasly gave a somber verdict on Alpine's performance after the 2024 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain. Speaking to Sky TV, he was hopeful that the team could understand the data they gathered from testing and bring out some performance from the car.

"To be fair I haven't really focussed on others because there's been so much going on our side. I don't think we look great. But at the same time, we still have a couple of days to really understand everything we've done. We've put the car upside down, and done a lot of tests. So hopefully, some analysis and answers will bring us some more performance," he said (via Motorsport.com)

The Enstone-based team has developed its 2024 F1 car on a brand-new platform. Hence, their development curve during the season will be slower than other teams.