Aramco signs multi-year deal with Aston Martin to become their exclusive F1 title sponsor

The Aston Martin F1 Team and Aramco extended their partnership with a five-year deal for the latter to become the team's official title partner.

The UK-based team and Aramco have been in partnership since the 2022 F1 season and it was earlier announced that they will continue their partnership at a new level with a multi-year deal for the coming seasons. Aramco is now the official title partner of the team, which will now be called the "Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team."

Aramco is set to assist the team with its advanced technology. They are developing advanced fuel and lubricants, which could be crucial for the car's performance.

Nabeel A. Al-Jama', Aramco Executive Vice President of HR & Corporate Services said:

"We are delighted to become the exclusive title partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team," astonmartinf1.com quoted him as saying.

"Since partnering with the team in 2022, we have witnessed the team take significant strides forward and have enjoyed celebrating some very special moments, including eight podiums this season," he added.

The team aims to become F1 world champions in the future. Aramco's technology will be effective in the development of such a competitive car, as he further added:

"The future for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is bright, and today's news reaffirms our long-term commitment to Aston Martin where Aramco's expertise and technology can contribute to advanced car performance, especially with our development of advanced fuels and lubricants."

Aston Martin was earlier in a partnership with Cognizant as their title sponsor. This deal, however, was to end for the 2024 season. With Aramco in place, the team will continue to pursue its journey to the top.

Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin deserved a win in the 2023 F1 season

In a surprise move, Fernando Alonso made a move to Aston Martin in the 2023 season. Getting far ahead of their pace in the previous season, the two-time world champion asserted dominance over their earlier competitors and placed the team in second place, initially with him taking third place in the championship briefly.

A win was still far from the team as Red Bull remained far ahead of the entire grid. However, Fernando Alonso believes that the team deserved a win. There was a close call for them in Monaco as he started the race on pole posting, but a wrong strategy took the chance.

"I think it was possible. Probably Monaco was the closest," Motorsport quoted Alonso as saying. "Just maybe a tyre call change or something [would've made the difference]. Maybe Zandvoort, if we were in a different position in that restart or something."

"We had opportunities here and there. And I believe that we deserved it more than anyone else this year," he added.

Aston Martin also faced a lack of competitiveness ahead of this season. There was only one race that was not won by a Red Bull -- Singapore. Carlos Sainz took the win for Ferrari while Fernando Alonso finished P15. His teammate, Lance Stroll, withdrew from the Grand Prix following a major crash in qualifying earlier.

Aston Martin took their final podium in Sao Paulo during the Brazilian GP as Alonso placed the car at P3. This was followed after retiring in the earlier two races. The slow phase that the team faced mid-season cost them enough points to finish only fifth in the championship behind McLaren. This was a much better finish than their seventh-place finish last year.