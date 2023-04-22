Are Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift dating? Exploring truth behind rumours

F1 Twitter was left in disbelief when reports of two-time world champion and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso dating American singer Taylor Swift did the rounds.

Many fans were shocked by the linkup and took to social media to share their reactions. As per Foumula1News.co.uk, the rumour was first reported by the anonymous Instagram gossip page Duexmoi.

The page said:

“A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso. According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single."

Both Alonso and Swift recently ended their long-term relationships with their respective partners - F1 journalist Andrea Schlager and actor Joe Alwyn. However, reports of Alonso and Swift dating are likely not true.

"He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived" - Aston Martin team boss on Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has said that Fernando Alonso has brought a lot of positivity and energy to the team since his arrival this season.

Krack said:

"I think it was a confirmation, basically, of where he's standing in the team. He brought a lot of energy, and a lot of positivity when he arrived. He is leading by example at all times. He's there very early, he's working really hard, and it is this lead-by-example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation. And I think the singing of the name was like a confirmation also for him that he really brought a lot into the team."

He continued:

"If someone told me you will have three podiums after the first three races, I would have not believed it. But it shows also what a champion we have there. He's just incredible, his consistency. If you look at all the sessions so far throughout the year he has always been there, in every session, in every FP1, FP2, he'll always (be) up there and pushes the maximum all the time."

Fernando Alonso is P3 in the driver's championship and has had three podiums in as many races this season.

Heading into the European swing, the Spanish driver will hope that the team can take another step and push for pole and race wins to challenge world champions and leaders Red Bull.

