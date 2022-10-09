"Are you guys serious? Do you not remember Jules?"- Fans fume as tractor dangerously enters track at 2022 F1 Japanese GP

Pierre Gasly was enraged to see a recovery tractor on the track during the race at the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix. Notably, the Suzuka Circuit was soaked with rain and the conditions were hazardous, even causing Carlos Sainz to crash out on Lap 1.

Further, drivers were sprayed with rain showers and track water thrown from the rear of the car ahead, making it impossible for them to see anything. Gasly subsequently shouted on the team radio:

"God, what? what? What is this tractor? What is this tractor on track?... This is unacceptable."

deni @fiagirly Pierre Gasly isn’t angry because of the crash or the advertising board. He’s angry because he could’ve SERIOUSLY INJURED HIMSELF. Why aren’t commentators talking about this foolishness from race control??? Pierre Gasly isn’t angry because of the crash or the advertising board. He’s angry because he could’ve SERIOUSLY INJURED HIMSELF. Why aren’t commentators talking about this foolishness from race control??? https://t.co/gjY5swvSSg

Pierre Gasly even passed the tractor pretty close and in case of an error, could have crashed into it directly. F1 has previously seen a similar incident that cost a driver his life, and fans blasted the FIA on Twitter over the same issue.

F1 Fans blurt out their anger over Pierre Gasly- tractor incident at the Suzuka track

deni @fiagirly Pierre Gasly isn’t angry because of the crash or the advertising board. He’s angry because he could’ve SERIOUSLY INJURED HIMSELF. Why aren’t commentators talking about this foolishness from race control??? Pierre Gasly isn’t angry because of the crash or the advertising board. He’s angry because he could’ve SERIOUSLY INJURED HIMSELF. Why aren’t commentators talking about this foolishness from race control??? https://t.co/gjY5swvSSg

Harold @Harrycooper91 @F1 Need an explanation as to why they was a tractor on track while drivers was still on at not sure if it’s full speed but very fast at least @F1 Need an explanation as to why they was a tractor on track while drivers was still on at not sure if it’s full speed but very fast at least https://t.co/65SqJ3KTKS

Kevin Marescaux 🇺🇦 @KBenz62



Don’t forget Jules Bianchi on 2014 ! @F1 Comment reprendre une course après ce scandale, la sécurité des pilotes n’est pas assurée !Don’t forget Jules Bianchi on 2014 ! @F1 Comment reprendre une course après ce scandale, la sécurité des pilotes n’est pas assurée !Don’t forget Jules Bianchi on 2014 ! https://t.co/yoS1vFVgp8

Kevin Marescaux 🇺🇦 @KBenz62



Don’t forget Jules Bianchi on 2014 ! @F1 Comment reprendre une course après ce scandale, la sécurité des pilotes n’est pas assurée !Don’t forget Jules Bianchi on 2014 ! @F1 Comment reprendre une course après ce scandale, la sécurité des pilotes n’est pas assurée !Don’t forget Jules Bianchi on 2014 ! https://t.co/yoS1vFVgp8

Pierre Gasly incident reminiscent of Jules Bianchi accident under similar conditions at Suzuka 2014

The 2014 F1 Japanese GP had faced similar rain conditions to that of 2022. During the race on Lap 43, Jules Bianchi lost control of his car and veered to the outside of the Dunlop curve at a very high speed.

Badal Koirala @BadalBro_ On a rainy day in Suzuka in 2014, a french driver Jules Bianchi hit a recovery vehicle beside the track then died 9 months later. Today at Suzuka a recovery vehicle was ON TRACK alongside a formula one car driven by a french driver Pierre Gasly. Absolutely unacceptable and unsafe On a rainy day in Suzuka in 2014, a french driver Jules Bianchi hit a recovery vehicle beside the track then died 9 months later. Today at Suzuka a recovery vehicle was ON TRACK alongside a formula one car driven by a french driver Pierre Gasly. Absolutely unacceptable and unsafe

He collided head-on with a tractor tending to the removal of Adrian Sutil's Sauber that had also spun out of control and had crashed a lap before. Bianchi was immediately taken to the hospital where he spent months in a coma. The driver ultimately lost his life nine months later in 2015.

Meanwhile, the FIA has issued a statement regarding the incident, stating:

“In relation to the recovery of the incident on Lap 3, the Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralised. Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field. As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap.”

Regardless of the FIA issuing a statement, the fraternity wouldn't want anything repeating like that and called out the motorsport governing body over this mistake.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes